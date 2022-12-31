AEW News Roundup: Another backstage scuffle, WWE SmackDown Superstar Charlotte Flair to face record-breaking champion?

Welcome to another edition of AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the latest stories from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

We start off today's edition with another backstage fight that took place in the promotion between two former WWE Superstars. A top AEW name recently teased a blockbuster feud with Charlotte Flair. Read on to find out how The Queen responded.

We round off today's edition with a story about Eric Bischoff taking shots at multi-time world champion CM Punk. So without further ado, let's begin:

#3. Dax Harwood seemingly had a heated exchange with Bobby Fish in AEW

FTR's Dax Harwood recently opened up on a backstage scuffle between him and Bobby Fish. The incident apparently occurred after Fish kicked out of CM Punk's finisher following the three-count.

While speaking on FTR with Dax, the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion said that he and Bobby Fish got along well in real life. However, things became "very heated" in the aftermath of the Punk incident.

"He and I get along great, and before this and after this we got along great. We talked about the families, his marriage, we talked about real estate so we get along great." Dax continued, "But there was an issue that he and I had on live TV where I felt that he was taking advantage of me and things got very heated on stage." (00:49 onward)

Dax Harwood added:

"I accidentally punched Kyle [O’Reilly] because I thought [he] was getting involved. We got to the back, we had to be separated, but then 30 minutes later we apologized, we hugged, and we were good." (01:20 onward)

Although Harwood is still a prominent member of the AEW roster, Fish has left the promotion after failing to agree on a deal with Tony Khan.

#2. AEW TBS Champion teased a blockbuster cross-promotional feud with WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair made a surprising return on this week's edition of WWE SmackDown and dethroned Ronda Rousey as the top champion. Not long ago, she was involved in a Twitter exchange with another prominent talent in the pro wrestling business.

A fan asked AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill about which star outside of the Jacksonville-based promotion she would like to defend her title against. Cargill responded by naming The Queen as one of her dream opponents.

Flair noticed Jade Cargill's tweet and responded with a heartfelt message of her own:

With both Cargill and Flair in different promotions, a bout between the two is unlikely anytime soon. However, it will be interesting to see if we do get the dream encounter somewhere down the line.

#1. Eric Bischoff launches a scathing attack at former AEW World Champion CM Punk

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “CM Punk doesn’t know Hulk Hogan. Never worked with Hulk Hogan, doesn’t know anything about Hulk Hogan.

But he’s trying to get himself over with that dirt sheet/anti-Hogan community”



- Eric Bischoff

(via 83 Weeks) “CM Punk doesn’t know Hulk Hogan. Never worked with Hulk Hogan, doesn’t know anything about Hulk Hogan. But he’s trying to get himself over with that dirt sheet/anti-Hogan community”- Eric Bischoff (via 83 Weeks) https://t.co/ROFFBVbJtr

Eric Bischoff recently took some savage jibes at CM Punk during his interview with Chris Van Vliet.

He claimed that The Second City Saint was overhyped and ripped off Hulk Hogan to get famous in the pro wrestling business.

“I wasn’t a big fan of Punk to begin with. I think he was over-hyped. When he dropped that pipe bomb, that was like rebelling against the man. He still had the mystique with the wrestling fans. But if you go back and you listen to his opening promo, what did he do? He ripped Hulk Hogan."

Bischoff further added that CM Punk is not really "over" with fans and just capitalized on his momentum from his WWE stint:

"If you have to get yourself over with that kind of cheap heat, you’re not over. You don’t know how to get over. He was living off the momentum that was created for him in the WWE. I think that the way he was produced, his creative, I didn’t find it compelling at all. He is out there wrestling nobodies.”

