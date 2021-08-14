AEW News Roundup (August 13th, 2021): "I am not interested in pro wrestling"- CM Punk makes bold claim ahead of his rumored return, WWE Hall of Famer reveals Sting inspired him, and more

Welcome back to another thrilling edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the biggest news stories coming from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

We'll begin today's stacked article with none other than CM Punk, who has sparked a massive buzz among the wrestling section since the reports surfaced suggesting his possible move to AEW. He recently made a bold claim regarding his interest in pro-wrestling.

A WWE Hall of Famer recently revealed that Sting inspired him. Tony Khan has finally opened up about the role of having a four-men commentary team on Rampage.

An IMPACT Wrestling star wants to get in the ring with Christian Cage. Former NJPW star heaps praise on Jon Moxley.

That said, let's now get started with the latest AEW News Roundup.

#5. CM Punks says he's more focused on being an actor than a wrestler amidst AEW rumors

Former WWE superstar!

Ahead of his much-anticipated possible AEW debut on Rampage, CM Punk recently stated that he is not interested in professional wrestling.

CM Punk rumours started



AEW announced Rampage for United Center



Darby Allin said prove in AEW if you think you're Best In The World



Last Dynamite Excalibur said "Last week darby laid down challenge to best in the world for Rampage in Chicago." pic.twitter.com/czimiosF6U — HEEL MOXLEY #ShingoSZN (@HeelMox) August 7, 2021

Speaking with the Sunday Night’s Main Event, CM Punk discussed numerous topics, notably his take on AEW when it first emerged into the wrestling world. The former WWE superstar stated that he awaited to observe if AEW could revolutionize the wrestling world or not.

However, Punk added that he does not hold any interest in wrestling and instead likes focusing on his acting career.

So, I more or less took a wait-and-see approach,” Punk said of Khan and AEW. “And I wasn’t, or I am not, interested in pro wrestling, in that respect. We’re here, we’re talking about ‘Heels’ and it just so happened, maybe it could be back luck that the next role I got is set in the world of professional wrestling, but you know, that’s the way the cookie crumbles.“I’m focused on bring an actor, and just like I was when I was a wrestler, focused on being the best I could be, I’m focused on being the best actor I could be.”

Looks like CM Punk might not be available to make an appearance on AEW Rampage… 👀👀



📝: https://t.co/MYN53tNqnV pic.twitter.com/X7LiDCwCMS — Inside The Ropes (@Inside_TheRopes) August 12, 2021

Pursuing a career in Hollywood may have become CM Punk's passion when he stepped away from wrestling. However, he seems to be trolling fans with his statement.

It is worth noting that no company would drop multiple teases of a superstar if there wasn't any credibility in it. With the Rampage episode in Chicago exactly a week away, fans will have to wait and see if the rumors materialize.

