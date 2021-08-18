AEW News Roundup: Jon Moxley files new trademark, former WWE manager books CM Punk in AEW, Ruby Riott teases debut, and more (August 17, 2021)

Welcome to the August 17, 2021 edition of the AEW News Roundup featuring Jon Moxley, Ruby Soho (f.k.a Ruby Riott), and CM Punk.

As always, there was a lot happening in and around the All Elite Wrestling universe. We'll start today's roundup with former world champion Jon Moxley filing for a trademark for a decade-old tag team name.

A former WWE manager explained how he would book CM Punk in AEW. Ruby Soho, known as Ruby Riott in WWE, potentially revealed her next destination with a cryptic video posted on her social media.

AEW Rampage's debut got strong ratings, drawing praise from Tony Khan and WarnerMedia. We will end today's roundup with a WWE Hall of Famer's verdict on the ongoing Max Caster controversy that occurred on AEW Dark.

Without delay, let's dive right into it.

#5. Former AEW world champion Jon Moxley files trademark “The Switchblades” and “Switchblade Conspiracy.”

🚨BREAKING🚨



Signed for 10/30

Tales from the Ring 3@HorizonEventsC1



OVER 10 YEARS IN THE MAKING.



☠️THE SWITCHBLADES REUNITE☠️



Jon Moxley & Sami Callihan



TICKET INFO COMING SOON! pic.twitter.com/vqGcBeFmxC — The Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) July 30, 2021

Jon Moxley and Sami Callihan were known as The Switchblades over a decade back. The duo will be getting together once again for an independent promotion on October 30, 2021.

The trademarks were filed for naming and merchandising purposes. The official description of the trademarks read as follows:

Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestlers and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

The trademark filing could indicate a future partnership between Jon Moxley and Sami Callihan, one that would transcend the cross-promotional divide between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling.

#throwbackthursday - Jon Moxley & Sami Callihan Vs Drake Younger & Vortex - pic.twitter.com/uUrKhrD8dy — shanice jade (@shanjadeeatock) November 20, 2014

Considering the tag team talent present in both companies, AEW specifically, Jon Moxley and Sami Callihan teaming up would be another solid addition and we would be in for some stellar matches.

