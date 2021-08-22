AEW News Roundup (August 20th, 2021): "I was sick and tired"- CM Punk reveals why he left WWE, popular faction member wants to face AJ Styles in a dream match

Welcome back to another exciting edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the biggest news stories coming from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

It's been a rapturous last 24 hours in AEW as CM Punk made his jaw-dropping debut at Rampage. The Voice of the Voiceless talked about why he left WWE in the post-media scrum.

#5 AEW's newest acquisition CM Punk reveals what made him leave WWE

CM Punk made an emotional wrestling return on Friday night!

Following CM Punks' return on Rampage, the former WWE star and AEW President Tony Khan sat down for a post-media scrum, where they discussed numerous topics.

CM Punk revealed that he was mentally ill and had to quit wrestling to look after his well-being and was not sure of making a comeback until AEW knocked on his door:

"When I was sick and tired and hurt, and I realized that... these people wouldn't care if I died today, there would be another show tomorrow, then I knew I had to remove myself from the situation. I didn't know how long it was going to take for me to heal and then this [AEW] came along," said CM Punk.

AEW president Tony Khan later on revealed that the former WWE superstar has signed a full-time deal.

The Straight Edge Superstar is now keen to write another chapter of his wrestling career. It couldn't be a better time for someone to be a wrestling fan as AEW possibly enters into a wrestling war with WWE.

Rampage grabbed massive headlines all over social media as CM Punk made his highly-anticipated debut in AEW. The roof of the United Center in Chicago came off when The Straight Edge Superstar kicked off the show.

It was a surreal moment to such an extent that fans literally cried watching their local hero return for the first time since 2014. CM Punk delivered a passionate promo, notably taking a dig at WWE, which made him sick and forced him to quit wrestling.

Soon after, he turned his attention towards Sting and Darby Allin, who were staring at him from the rafters. The Voice of the Voiceless heaped praise on Darby Allin while marking him out as his first opponent for All Out. It was a sight to behold.

