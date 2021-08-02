AEW News Roundup (August 2nd, 2021): Major plans involving Hangman Page scrapped, former FTW champion wants to be on a collision course with Brock Lesnar, and more 

Welcome back to another thrilling edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the biggest news stories coming from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

Many fans were wondering about the future of Hangman Page after this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. As it turns out, the rumors aren't suggesting fruitful plans for him moving forward.

A top AEW star expressed his desire to have a match with Brock Lesnar. The former TNT champion denies referencing CM Punk during his promo last week.

Tony Khan reveals who came up with the idea of pairing Guerreros with a top Mexican star. And last but not least, Eric Bischoff slams WWE for humiliating their legends.



#5 AEW star Hangman Page is not scheduled to compete at All Out event

The Cowboy!

AEW star Hangman Page will no longer be competing at the upcoming All Out event, which takes place on September 5th. Based on his current storyline, fans were expecting The Anxious Millennial Cowboy to challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship. However, management seems to have scrapped those plans.

Last week during the 'Fight For The Fallen' special episode of AEW Dynamite, Hangman Page and the Dark Order suffered a dreadful defeat at the hands of Kenny Omega and The Elite in a 10-men elimination bout. The Babyface team can no longer challenge for both the AEW World and Tag Team titles as per the stipulation imposed.

Considering that Hangman Page is still the #1 ranked wrestler in the men's ranking, many assumed that the company would rekindle its redemption story at All Out.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Hangman Page will no longer be challenging Kenny Omega at the All Out event. He also noted that The Cowboy would no longer be appearing on the show in any capacity. Management hasn't given any explanation for his possible absence.

A heartbreaking loss for @theAdamPage and #DarkOrder. What lies ahead for #Hangman and his friends?



Watch #AEWDynamite EVERY WEDNESDAY at 8/7c on TNT. pic.twitter.com/utG2AuaOUa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 29, 2021

However, Christian Cage will most likely replace him.

Captain Charisma is currently sitting on the #3 position in the men's ranking table. Given his recent physical altercation with Kenny Omega, the company wouldn't mind pulling the trigger on a readymade storyline.

It is also hard to neglect the rumors swirling around regarding the imminent arrival of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan in the company. One of these men could be touted as a direct main event push.

