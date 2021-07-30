AEW News Roundup (July 30th, 2021): Top star is eyeing dream match with Sting, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle reveals he rejected the offer from rival wrestling promotion, and more

Welcome back to another thrilling edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the biggest news stories coming from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

We'll begin today's stacked article with a top AEW star who has recently expressed his desire to face WCW icon Sting.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently opened up about an offer he received after retiring from the company.

Tony Khan has heaped praise on the two newest members of the company. The six-time world champion says Nick Gage is the real deal in wrestling promotions.

And last but not least, a veteran writer feels signing CM Punk won't be a beneficial investment for Tony Khan's promotion.

That said, let's now get started with the latest AEW News Roundup.

#5. Top AEW star is hoping for a potential dream match with Sting

The WCW legend!

AEW star Cody Rhodes has expressed his desire to have a dream match with WWE Hall of Famer Sting.

One of the most breathtaking moments of this year was witnessing Sting on TNT programming for the first time in nearly two decades. The WCW legend quickly allied himself to rising AEW star Darby Allin.

Both face-painted superstars created a different dynamic and were involved in prominent storylines. Sting, alongside Darby Allin, wrestled a handful of tag team matches this year. The first being a cinematic bout, but the most recent one took place in front of a live crowd.

The Icon @Sting starred down 4 generations with the Golden Era (Arn Anderson), Attitude Era (Dustin Rhodes), Reality Era (Cody Rhodes), and Elite Era (Darby Allin) in one ring and left every single one in awe of his Iconic presence 🦂#AEW #AEWDynamite #Sting pic.twitter.com/0ZArJnVFOC — NO FILTER (@pipebombzz) December 3, 2020

Sting's performance in both the matches was remarkable, not only because he took some serious bumps but also because he gave a nostalgic feeling to fans who witnessed Sting delivering his iconic maneuvers again.

He even changed the perspective of doubters who used to think that the WCW legend was risking his health by lacing up his boots again. The same people are now hoping to see him in a singles match this year.

The EVP of AEW Cody Rhodes is hoping to wrestle Sting somewhere down the road. Speaking to Inside The Ropes, Cody Rhodes stated that even though management hasn't discussed any such plans, he's intending to face the WCW icon at some point in time.

The EVP added that Sting inspired him to become the person he is today. He further stated that having different generational superstars like Sting and Jack Evans in the same company depicts the whole new dynamic of this promotion:

“I absolutely was adamant about wanting to do a match with him and it’s not something that’s been discussed or contracted or anything like that but, while he’s here, I still would hope that it happens. He’s such a huge part of who I am and he was such a d*ck to me on the second week when he showed up, and I love that. And I love his love for my dad as well. Sting is a big part of what we do. What a different company when you can have Sting there and Jack Evans in the same company"

In professional wrestling, as the saying goes, never say never. With Sting always wanting to ride off into the sunset on his own, one could expect him to embark on a solo run sooner rather than later. Whenever that happens, AEW star Cody Rhodes will indeed get the opportunity to share the ring with his childhood hero.

