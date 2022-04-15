AEW News Roundup: Becky Lynch compared to top tag-team, two wrestlers on whether they'd follow Cody Rhodes to WWE, Jade Cargill calls out former NXT star (14 April 2022)

AEW has been enjoying a week of strong booking since the ROH Supercard of Honor PPV. With a flood of new stars possibly entering the promotion, fans are wild with anticipation. Tony Khan has proved that anything can happen, and as we enter Battle of the Belts II, what has the promotion been up to?

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch was recently compared to a top All Elite Wrestling tag-team. The star is apparently just as authentic as the team when it comes to her wrestling persona. TBS Champion Jade Cargill also took a major shot at a former NXT star.

All these exciting stories and more will be covered in today's AEW News Roundup.

5. Jim Cornette is baffled that AEW are pushing Wheeler Yuta harder than reigning World Champion, Hangman Page

Hangman Page is the current AEW World Champion.

During an episode of Jim Cornette Drive-Thru, the former manager criticized Wheeler Yuta's recent match. The veteran questioned the authenticity of the match itself, while pointing out that Hangman Page isn't pushed like the young star.

"Yes all these things get pops, anybody that was ever allowed to do this would have gotten a pop but they were never allowed to do it cause it’s f***ing stupid! They’ve never pushed Page like this, [and] he’s their World Champion… Yeah, it’s like a video game – it’s phony in front of your eye," Cornette said. (H/T: Sportskeeda)

4. John Silver and Alex Reynolds open up about following Cody Rhodes to WWE

During the star's appearance on K & S WrestleFest, Alex Reynolds revealed that he once dreamed of wrestling in WWE. However, the star clarified that he's happy in AEW.

"We’re very, very, very happy at AEW and… yeah, I haven’t even thought about… that dream kind of subsided when we did our first AEW show and we realized how awesome the place is. So yeah, we’re good sticking where we are."

John Silver also chimed in and confirmed that both he and Reynolds aren't considering a jump at all:

"I don’t want to [work for WWE]. I wanna wrestle for AEW." (H/T: POST Wrestling)

3. Christopher Daniels becomes the new BTE Champion after defeating Adam Cole

Daniels is known as "The Fallen Angel."

During Episode 302 of Being The Elite, Adam Cole was approached by Christopher Daniels, AEW's Head of Talent Relations. Cole was challenged to a game of Blackjack, even though the former NXT star claimed to be a novice.

Daniels ended up scoring four wins out of five, defeating the Panama City Playboy. The former TNA star shockingly became the BTE Champion, ending Cole's reign. The rest of the episode featured a 'funeral' for Hangman Page's Championship reign.

2. Jade Cargill called out former NXT star, Marina Shafir, calling her "trash"

Shafir recently debuted on Dynamite, where she faced off against Skye Blue. While the match itself was short in length, fans seemed largely unphased by the bout. Shafir might be a talented fighter, but she didn't draw the crowd enough.

Naturally, fans took to Twitter to call out the match, and the TBS Champion took note.

The two stars are set to face each other soon. Shafir could either become number 30 in Cargill's win streak or dethrone the champion.

1. Eric Bischoff recently compared Becky Lynch to FTR during his most recent podcast

Lynch during an interview while she was still champion.

On the most recent 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff praised both Becky Lynch and the team of FTR. According to Bischoff, both parties are authentic to themselves in their wrestling persona presentation.

"FTR is doing the same thing their way, they are not portraying a character so much, that’s who these two guys are. How do you not become a fan of them?" (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

While Lynch is currently licking her wounds after losing the RAW Women's Championship, FTR are seemingly gearing up for another Tag Team Championship run.

