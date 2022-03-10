AEW News Roundup: Bryan Danielson on the condition that made him leave WWE, Jeff Hardy's debut teased yet again, Keith Lee's booking slammed (09 March 2022)

AEW Revolution was largely well-received by fans and the PPV, as the show set up what promises to be a thrilling next few months for the promotion. Plus, multiple members of the roster have been involved in some interesting news stories.

Bryan Danielson revealed the sole condition he gave Vince McMahon n order to continue wrestling in WWE. Keith Lee's AEW debut was met with a ton of praise, but one wrestling personality has pointed out something he views as a flaw.

Is Jeff Hardy debuting at Dynamite tonight? The star's arrival was yet again teased during Being The Elite, as fans continue to speculate about his potential arrival. These stories and more are featured in this News Roundup article. Continue reading as we dive right into it.

5. Sting hits back at his dissenters after AEW Revolution

The Icon, moments before jumping onto Andrade through three tables.

Sting shocked the wrestling world yet again when he took a major dive this past Sunday on Revolution. The 62-year-old has seemingly made it a mission to prove he's got still it.

Regardless of his feats, Sting still has his fair share of skeptics. This past Sunday, The Icon addressed his doubters during the post-show media scrum.

"I'm sure, there have always been (doubters) my whole career, even as a young man," said Sting. "There will always be people out there who will hate you no matter what, you're never going to be able to do the right thing in their eyes. I think wrestling fans seem to be very respectful and see that, at my age, I'm taking risks out there and I want it to be good and I wanted to be an entertainer and I'm having fun. What would I say to the pessimists, just tune me off when I'm on, watch something else." (H/T Fightful).

4. Cash Wheeler of FTR revealed that he was a member of CM Punk's Straight Edge Society

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle If we're talking about CM Punk's best work in WWE; can I bring the Straight Edge Society to the discussion?



This group is so overlooked. If we're talking about CM Punk's best work in WWE; can I bring the Straight Edge Society to the discussion?This group is so overlooked. https://t.co/QyvGDQtxbP

During an interview with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, Cash Wheeler touched on his appearance on WWE Smackdown before being one-half of The Revival. The star then revealed that he was the forgotten fifth member of the Straight Edge Society, CM Punk's memorable WWE stable.

“So they [WWE] want me to dress up like an extra like I’m in the crowd,” Wheeler said. “They put me front row, (Punk) comes out. Him and Gallows do their thing and I jump up and down to try and get noticed, they come over and bring me into the ring and shave my head.” (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

3. Matt Hardy yet again teased the arrival of Jeff Hardy during Being The Elite

The Hardy Boyz at the height of their fame in WWE during the late 90s.

Jeff Hardy's debut has been teased for weeks, and during the latest BTE episode, his older brother Matt fueled the rumor even more.

The Young Bucks initially approached Matt with an offer to be inducted into the ROH Hall of Fame. Hardy quickly reminded the brothers of how he, alongside his "partner," defeated them to capture the ROH World Tag Team Championships.

During the segment, Matt covered the camera and revealed himself to be dressed in his late 90s Hardy Boyz attire. This image was a not-so-subtle hint that Jeff Hardy will likely make his debut in AEW sooner rather than later.

2. Vince Russo slams AEW for Keith Lee's booking after his debut

Vince Russo, a former WWE/WCW writer, recently blasted AEW for their booking of The Limitless One after his buzzworthy debut. While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo had this to say:

"You and I sat here, and we witnessed [WWE] creative just failing Keith Lee miserable," said Russo. "So I see him for the first time on AEW, and from what I understand, they have him in the ring with a jabroni I have never even heard of. 'What are you doing bro! Keith Lee's second match in AEW, 12 minutes to beat this guy? Did you guys not learn anything from watching WWE?"

1. Bryan Danielson reveals one of the reasons why he wanted to join AEW rather than stay in WWE

Danielson after in the main event of WrestleMania 30.

During a recent interview with F4Online, Danielson revealed a few details of his conversation with Vince McMahon before he left WWE for AEW. The fan-favorite star also noted that he wasn't devulging the entire conversation, in respect to McMahon.

"I'm like, 'Okay, I'm set on this decision', and he was kind of asking me why and I said, 'You know, there's part of me too that just wants to be able to bleed,'" Danielson recalled. "And he immediately said, 'Well, I'm sorry I'll never be able to give you that'. So yeah, it's not like I want to do it all the time. There's something, I don't know, incredibly life-affirming about it, as strange as that sounds."

