AEW News Roundup - Chris Jericho punches fan for trying to enter the ring, Legend makes a big comment on Undertaker feud, Former WWE star debuts with a new name (7th July 2021)

We welcome you back to another edition of the AEW News Roundup, and we've got a lot to talk about on the heels of an eventful Dynamite special titled 'Road Rager.'

AEW pulled off another highly-anticipated debut by getting a former WWE star on board with a new name. Elsewhere, a fan tried to enter the ring during Chris Jericho and MJF's segment, and footage of the scary incident has now been released on social media.

A highly-rated star also revealed that she has yet to receive an offer from AEW or WWE amid intense speculation about her future. Another AEW star also commented on a past feud with The Undertaker and his desire to have had a longer program with The Deadman.

We wrapped up the news roundup with Tony Khan revealing details of the embarrassing pyro botch from the Revolution pay-per-view.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest AEW News Roundup:

#5. Chris Jericho punches fan for trying to jump into the ring at AEW Dynamite: Road Rager

Guy just trying to let Jericho know the vote is legitimate pic.twitter.com/jqfDeJzmjy — Tom (@TQSherwood) July 8, 2021

Fans are back at AEW shows, and so is the unpredictability! An astonishingly foolish fan tried to hit the ring during Chris Jericho's entrance, and Le Champion was least impressed.

The fan tried to unsuccessfully barge into the ring while Jericho's 'Judas' played, and the security team was quick to apprehend the culprit. Chris Jericho even sneaked in an unforgiving punch while the security neutralized the unruly fan.

The moment was certainly not planned as the cameras quickly panned away during the incident. The unforeseen fan attack also prompted MJF to send a stern message while staying in character:

"I welcome any other one of you fat white trash hicks to jump in the ring too, so I can beat your a**!"

Well, it seems as when “Judas” was playing a fan tried to jump the ring. Wild. #AEWDynamite @FightfulMMA @Fightful pic.twitter.com/SX4iLcitnh — Daniel Yanofsky (@DanYanofskyMMA) July 8, 2021

Chris Jericho and MJF cleverly even referenced the fan attack during their segment, which got a pop from a hot Miami crowd.

There have been several instances of fan attacks in the past, and Jericho isn't the first wrestler to fire back at an unwelcome intruder.

