AEW News Roundup: Heartbreaking split confirmed, Rey Fenix deletes controversial post, serious accusation against Tony Khan

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor roundup. Today we're going to take a look at news stories involving Rey Fenix, Tony Khan, and more.

A popular tag team has officially broken up on this week's Collision. Tony Khan has been accused of getting a major name suspended following the latter's anti-AEW remarks.

So, without further ado, let's dive into these stories:

#5. The Acclaimed officially broke up on AEW Collision

After months of rising tension between Anthony Bowens and Max Caster, all of it came to an end on Collision this week. Both stars confronted each other about their differences, with Bowens calling his partner selfish and claiming he wasn't focused on the team.

Billy Gunn would eventually come out and remind them that they should be united because they're The Acclaimed. However, Caster would accuse Gunn of latching his name to two young stars and claim he was the reason behind his previous tag teams' ending. Anthony Bowens was then presented with a choice between Caster and Billy Gunn, with the former Trios Champion choosing the latter and ending the group.

#4. Rey Fenix shared a cryptic post following Penta's WWE debut; deleted it shortly after

Rey Fenix has been embroiled in a heated saga with AEW over his contract situation. His brother has recently made his debut over in WWE, but Fenix wasn't able to join him due to injury time being added to his contract.

Fenix has since aired his grievances on social media and has recently shared a controversial photo of him in a straitjacket. Even though he deleted the post shortly after fans would take screenshots and interpret the photo of Fenix ti him being locked down in his career and being forced to stay in Tony Khan's promotion.

#3. Tony Khan accused of getting major NJPW name suspended

The start of 2025 saw Wrestle Dynasty Pay-Per-View. The card featured Kenny Omega's return to the ring following a hiatus due to Diverticulitis. The Cleaner faced Gabe Kidd. However, controversy would arise as NJPW English commentator would make controversial remarks against Tony Khan and his booking in AEW.

Charlton would then be suspended later on from NJPW following the show. Now, former commentator Kevin Kelly has accused Tony Khan of being the one behind Charlton's suspension.

Kelly spoke on the In The Ring podcast and revealed that once Khan heard the comments from Charlton he started texting people. Charlton also approached Omega regarding the situation and was reassured that things would be smoothed over, but they weren't:

“Chris said, ‘Gabe Kidd has said this, this, this, and this,’ and when you talk about a money mark like Tony Khan, it’s hard to compete. Well, Tony Khan heard that, started texting everybody, and got Chris in trouble. New Japan, just to make everybody happy and appease whoever is upset, decided to pull Chris off TV for a while. It’s not the end of the world, but Chris was upset by it. He talked to Kenny about it, and Kenny said, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll smooth it over,’ but obviously, it didn’t get smoothed over.” [H/T: RingsideNews]

#2. Former WWE star has commented on the AEW-Rey Fenix situation

The controversy between AEW and Rey Fenix has been rising due to the former's cryptic shots against the promotion. Now, former WWE Superstar Baron Corbin has chimed in on the situation.

Baron Corbin posted a tweet on X (fka Twitter) stating that Rey Fenix can't switch sides after getting what he wanted in the contract. He further wrote that he believes Fenix should honor his contract:

“If you sign a contract you honor it. Would it have been okay if Tony didn’t pay him while he was hurt or out of action? The answer is no bc Tony [Khan] signed the contract as well. You can’t switch teams after getting what you want and signing the contract.”

#1. The lineup for next week's AEW shows has been announced

Tony Khan recently made a major announcement on social media stating that Samoa Joe is set to take on Nick Wayne on AEW Dynamite. Joe recently made his return after a brief hiatus to help Hook against Christian Cage's Patriarchy group.

Other than that, a major announcement has been made about Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay coming face-to-face on Dynamite as well. As for Collision, next week an announcement for a tag team match between Brody King and Buddy Mathews taking Gates of Agony has been made.

