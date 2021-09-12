AEW News Roundup: "I don't like his demeanor"- Adam Cole reveals why he put WCW legend on notice, WWE Hall of Famer says somebody should hand CM Punk his f**king a**, and more

Welcome to another exciting edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we provide you with the biggest news stories coming from All Elite Wrestling.

#5 Adam Cole explains why he confronted Tony Schiavone on AEW Dynamite

#TheElite is complete now that @AdamColePro is in #AEW, and last night we found out Cole makes his AEW in-ring debut next Wednesday on #AEWDynamite in Newark, NJ at the @PruCenter against #TheEliteHunter @FrankieKazarian! Get tickets at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/3wWPaMZB9e — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 9, 2021

One of AEW's latest signings, Adam Cole recently revealed that he doesn't trust veteran commentator Tony Schivone.

While speaking on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, AEW star Adam Cole described his thought process behind telling Schiavone to stay away from his girlfriend, Dr. Britt Baker. The Panama City Playboy added that it was important to put him on notice because Schiavone has been crossing the line for some time now.

Adam Cole admitted that the commentator and his girlfriend share a close bond, but he doesn't like Schivone's demeanor:

"Tony Schiavone's been out of line for quite sometime," said Cole. "I was like, it's been way too long since someone got in his face and said how they feel and I said, 'You know what it's my first ever Dynamite', and I'm here in the ring with Tony Schiavone and the first thing that I wanna do, the first impression that I wanted to make, that's how important it was to me for me to shut him down and get him out of the ring. It felt great. I get Britt and Tony Schiavone get along but I got my eyes on Tony Schiavone. I don't trust him completely. I don't like his demeanor, I don't like his face."

Can you hear this GIF, BAY BAY?



Order the replay of #AEWAllOut to see @AdamColePro's shocking debut and more incredible moments from the biggest show in #AEW history: https://t.co/29mWMvL76S pic.twitter.com/ICyj4wwVrH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 7, 2021

During his first appearance on AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole was officially introduced as the newest member of The Elite. This Wednesday, the AEW newcomer will make his in-ring debut against The Elite Hunter, Frankie Kazarian.

