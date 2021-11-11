News Roundup: Reported gimmick tweak for Jon Moxley, top star teases character change, WWE Hall of Famer recreates D Generation X in AEW

Welcome to the AEW news roundup for November 10, 2021. Today's edition will feature news involving Jon Moxley, a host of top AEW stars, and a WWE Hall of Famer.

Jon Moxley was due to undergo a significant tweak in his gimmick, prior to Tony Khan's announcement about his break. A top star teased a character change in an exciting interview.

A WWE Hall of Famer and Attitude Era legend was asked to recreate D Generation X using AEW stars. Darby Allin spoke about his relationship with Sting and a former AEW world champion gave his thoughts on MJF's scathing promos in recent weeks.

Without any delay, let's jump right into it.

#5. Jon Moxley was set to undergo a 'personality change' in AEW

As has been widely covered, Jon Moxley checked himself into an inpatient program for alcohol treatment. Tony Khan made the announcement a week back that the former AEW world champion will be taking time off.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery.

It has now been reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that prior to the change of plans, Jon Moxley was set to undergo a personality change. It wasn't specified if it was going to be a new babyface gimmick or a full-blown heel turn.

The signs were there for a heel turn, as Moxley squashed Wheeler Yuta before destroying 10 of the Dark Order in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

Jon Moxley's promos also hinted towards a heel turn as he was more unhinged than ever. He was truly intent on doing as much damage as possible without caring about who got in his way.

Orange Cassidy and Jon Moxley were set to square off on AEW Dynamite but the latter was replaced by Miro. The Redeemer won the match to set up a date against Bryan Danielson at AEW Full Gear. The winner becomes the number one contender for the AEW World Championship.

luchablog @luchablog Miro wanted to fight God and he got Bryan Danielson Miro wanted to fight God and he got Bryan Danielson

Fans were extremely excited at the prospect of Jon Moxley vs Bryan Danielson at Full Gear but some things are more important than wrestling. Jonathan Good has overcome everything in his life and there's no doubt he'll make a thunderous return in the near future

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Brandon Nell