AEW News Roundup: Paige VanZant leaves, Ex-World Heavyweight Champion open to WWE return and more

Welcome to the latest edition of AEW News Roundup.

Paige VanZant appeared to have parted ways with All Elite Wrestling after a lengthy absence from TV.

Meanwhile, a former World Heavyweight Champion is open to the idea of making WWE return in 2024. With Matt Hardy now working under the TNA umbrella, fans have been wondering what's next for Jeff Hardy.

A new report has shed light on his AEW contract status. Continue reading as we dive into the top three stories of the week.

#3. Is Paige VanZant done with AEW?

Paige VanZant hasn't been seen in AEW or any wrestling capacity since Double or Nothing pay-per-view in 2022.

She made her in-ring debut that night, which would wind up her pro wrestling career for now. Dave Meltzer recently reported that the MMA star has left All Elite Wrestling as she is no longer interested in being a wrestler.

"No, even though I know she's still on the roster. She's not with AEW anymore. She decided she didn't want to be a wrestler. If she wanted to be a wrestler, she'd still be there," he said.

Expand Tweet

Despite the rumors of her departure, the 30-year-old star is still "listed" on AEW's official roster page. Neither Tony Khan nor Paige VanZant has confirmed or denied the ongoing speculation.

#2. Rob Van Dam is open to WWE return this year

Rob Van Dam hasn't wrestled for WWE in almost a decade despite making sporadic appearances between 2019-2023.

The ECW legend may have been experiencing a late-career resurgence in the Jacksonville-based promotion, but lately, he has been teasing a potential move to WWE for one last run.

Speaking on his One of A Kind podcast, RVD said he would pick up the phone and return to WWE if the opportunity came knocking on his door.

"I would totally be open to it," Van Dam said. "I don't know what it would take for that to happen. It's possible that it would take me picking up the phone and telling them that I want to do this in order to start the fire. If that's what it would take, chances are next to nothing that it's gonna happen."

Expand Tweet

The 53-year-old last wrestled on the April 20 episode of Rampage, which saw him pick up a win over Komander, Lee Johnson, and Isiah Kassidy in a "High-Flying" Fatal Four-Way Match.

#1. Latest on Jeff Hardy's All Elite Wrestling future

Matt Hardy's shocking return to TNA following his AEW exit has left fans fretting over Jeff Hardy's current status.

According to Fightful Select, The Charismatic Enigma's deal could expire soon based on what he has told some talents at recent conventions. His contract was previously set to expire in 2025, given the time he missed due to injury and suspension.

But that may no longer be the case.

Jeff Hardy hasn't wrestled since suffering a broken nose injury during a match against Sammy Guevara. The latter was suspended for not following protocol.

Will Tony Khan add injury time to the Legend Thriller's contract and prevent him from going elsewhere? Only time will tell.