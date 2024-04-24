Rob Van Dam holds WWE to promise made during his last run: "I would totally be open to it"

Rob Van Dam appears to be on good terms with WWE. He attended the Hall of Fame ceremony in Philadelphia earlier this month where ECW original Paul Heyman was inducted. Van Dam was also present at WrestleMania XL.

He is currently making appearances for AEW but is open to wrestling for the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on his 1 Of A Kind podcast, Rob Van Dam said he was ready to work another match for WWE. However, he is hesitant to initiate as it would not sit well with him if the company turned him down after the way things ended between both parties in 2014.

So it is a matter of reaching an agreement and a good story, which is something he was promised by the "boss" during his last run. Perhaps Van Dam was referring to Vince McMahon.

"I would totally be open to it," Van Dam said. "I don't know what it would take for that to happen. It's possible that it would take me picking up the phone and telling them that I want to do this in order to start the fire. If that's what it would take, chances are next to nothing that it's gonna happen."

The former WWE Champion added:

"In 2014, after my 88-match run in five months, ... I shouldn't have been there — they had nothing for me," Van Dam continued. "At the end of it, when I finally did express my feelings, one of the things that stuck out in my mind was that the boss said, ... 'That's up to you, if you want to come back. If you do, then we'll make sure [to] have plans ahead of time. We'll know what we're doing the whole time.'" [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

After putting over Randy Orton and subsequently leaving WWE in 2007 on account of feeling burned out and needing time away, Rob Van Dam worked for TNA and the independent circuit. He returned in 2013 at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. His second stint ended the following year.

Rob Van Dam's first run in WWE ended on a sour note

While appearing as a guest on Keepin' It 100 last year, Rob Van Dam touched upon several topics. When hosts Konnan and Disco Inferno asked him about his departure from the Stamford-based promotion in 2007, Van Dam candidly spoke on the matter.

He revealed that he'd just about had enough after the company destroyed ECW and that he was not spiritually well:

"I needed to get away. I just had enough. My contract was coming up. They had destroyed ECW. Personally, they weren't doing much with me. I don't know if they were trying to get me to go through and then work my way back up, or what, but I find myself just in a place where I was not spiritually well, and that's why I left," Van Dam said.

However the sports entertainment giant views Van Dam after the events that transpired between the two parties, the ECW original is still a fan favorite. Should he return, the WWE Universe is likely to welcome him with open arms.