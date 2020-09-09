Rob Van Dam reveals how Vince McMahon reacted when he was arrested in WWE

Currently in IMPACT Wrestling, there was a time when Rob Van Dam was riding high in WWE and was holding two of their top Championships at the same time in 2006 — the WWE Championship and the ECW Championship. At this time, Rob Van Dam was in the middle of his biggest push by Vince McMahon in WWE, but unfortunately, it would not last. Rob Van Dam was arrested with Sabu, after they were pulled over with their car smelling like marijuana. Following this, Vince McMahon would strip Rob Van Dam's title and suspended him for 30 days as well.

Recently, Rob Van Dam was on The Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast, where he talked about how he was arrested and how Vince McMahon actually reacted to this.

Rob Van Dam reveals Vince McMahon's reaction to him getting arrested while holding the WWE Championship

Rob Van Dam revealed that when he reached the WWE arena after his arrest, everyone already knew about it and Vince McMahon was upset and walked by them both without saying anything.

"If anybody semi-doesn't know what we're talking about, I had the WWE and the ECW Championship, got pulled over for speeding in Ohio, and the car smelled like weed and they found 18 grams of marijuana plus whatever we had in our vitamins. So Sabu, right away, was like, 'we got to call him and tell him.' I'm like, 'what? Are you crazy? What do we tell him?' I didn't think they were going to find out, but by the time we got to the arena, everybody already knew. It was on every form of media, and Vince, when we saw him the first time, he walked right by us in the hallway. He was not ready to talk to us. I was like, 'eh, that didn't feel good,' and he was mad."

Rob Van Dam went on to add that after a couple of hours of talking to his advisors, Vince McMahon came and talked to him and said that he was going to be suspended for 30 days and that he would have to drop both the WWE and ECW Championships. RVD went on to say that Vince McMahon always behaved well with him, despite other WWE Superstars being treated differently.

"A couple a couple hours later, after he had a chance to talk to his advisors and come up with a plan of how they were going to handle that because that wasn't the plans for me to drop the championship that night and the next night. He was cool then. The next time I saw him, he said, 'look, you're going to be suspended for 30 days. You're going to drop the championships. Just take this 30 days and get some rest.' Couldn't have been cooler."

"He's always just been super cool to me. I know that other people see different sides of him, just like with anybody, but I got nothing but respect for him and no stories of him ever being an a--hole to me or around me."