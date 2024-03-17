RVD is responsible for a Randy Orton signature move: "Who do you think gave him that? (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer RVD recently revealed that he is responsible for one of Randy Orton's signature moves.

Randy Orton is among the most talented superstars to step inside a WWE ring. Debuting in 2002, The Viper became a 14-time World Champion and is currently feuding with Logan Paul on SmackDown. Paul will defend his United States Championship against Orton and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania XL.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, RVD revealed that he was the one who gave The Viper his signature draping DDT. Orton's hard-hitting maneuvers are popular among the WWE Universe. His finisher RKO will go down in history as one of the best finishers of all time. However, this isn't the only move in the veteran arsenal.

Orton also does a killer draping DDT before setting up his opponent to hit his finisher. Rob Van Dam revealed he was among the first stars to receive the move.

"I was wrestling Randy one time, man, you know, and I was trying to get in and he like kicked the rope when I was coming in and he pulled me out over the second rope and he grabbed me and boom and he gave me the DDT. Who do you think gave him that move? Right here, dude. That happened one time. Now it happens every time. Isn't that great? I'm, I'm so OG, Bill. I either gave everybody their finish or I did their finish way before they did," he said. [From 01:00 to 02:16]

Austin Theory commented after taking another RKO from Randy Orton this week

This week on SmackDown, Randy Orton faced Grayson Waller in a singles competition. Logan Paul was on commentary, and Austin Theory was in Waller's corner.

Orton managed to get the victory over Aussie Icon. However, Austin Theory and Logan Paul tried to ambush the veteran after the bout. Luckily for The Viper, Kevin Owens came out to make the save. Owens stunned Theory, and Randy followed with an RKO.

After the segment, Byron Saxton caught up with Theory and Waller, who were furious about being on the receiving end of an RKO.

"How do we feel? RKO for the second. Is it the third week in a row? I mean, I don't know how many times. But you know what? I'm sick of this. I'm tired of this. So what's your next question." [From 01:37 to 01:50]

It will be interesting to see if Randy Orton and Kevin Owens remain on the page, as they both will challenge Logan Paul for his United States Championship at WrestleMania 40. SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis made the match official on this week's blue brand.

