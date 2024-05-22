AEW News Roundup: Saraya fka Paige welcomes 'new baby,' Female ex-WWE star gets married, Malakai Black's status

Welcome to the latest edition of the AEW News Roundup. Saraya (fka Paige) recently welcomed a new member to her family. Meanwhile, two former WWE Superstars got married this past weekend.

We have also learned the AEW contract status of Malakai Black ahead of his big match at Double or Nothing 2024. Continue reading as we dive into the top three stories of the week.

#3 AEW star Saraya Fka Paige introduces her new pet

Saraya may be a villain inside the squared circle, but she is a big animal lover. Those who follow The Anti-Diva's personal life know she has many different pets in her home. As such, the former Divas Champion recently took to her social media handle to share an adorable picture of the new parrot that she brought into her family.

Saraya named her new pet 'Daisy.'

"Say hi to our new baby.. Daisy," wrote Saraya.

Check out her post below.

Expand Tweet

Saraya returns to in-ring action for the first time in nearly three months on Dynamite tonight. She will join forces with Harley Cameron to face Toni Storm and Mariah May in a tag team match.

#2 Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker get married

Former WWE Superstars Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker turned their on-screen romance into a real-life love story. The two AEW stars were involved in a heated feud with Saraya and her brother, Zak Knight, nearly a month ago.

The storyline took an unexpected turn when Soho announced that she was pregnant in front of a live audience on the April 21, 2024, episode of Rampage. PWInsider recently learned that Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker officially tied the knot in Ohio last Saturday.

Toni Storm, Kris Statlander, and Anna Jay, to name a few, were among the AEW stars who attended the wedding.

We at Sportskeeda would like to congratulate the newlyweds and wish them a lifetime of bliss.

#1 Is Malakai Black leaving AEW?

Malakai Black was said to have been locked in for a five-year deal when he joined All Elite Wrestling in 2021. However, a recent report on his contract status suggests otherwise.

During a Q&A session on Fightful Select, wrestling journalist Sean Ross Sapp revealed that Malakai Black's contract is close to extension, meaning Tony Khan has the option to pick it up.

"Yes, his contract is close to extension time if they pick it up," said Sapp.

Expand Tweet

Malakai Black is currently engaged in a feud with Adam Copeland (fka Edge). The two will meet inside the barbed wire steel cage for the TNT Championship at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 26.

However, The House of Black leader has an uphill task on the go-home episode of Dynamite before the marquee show. He will face Kyle O'Reilly in a singles match.

The two haven't crossed paths since the August 2 episode of NXT in 2017. It will be interesting to see if The Rated-R Superstar will make his presence felt during the match, knowing that Black stole his wedding ring last week.