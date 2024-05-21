Saraya shares adorable personal update

AEW star Saraya is someone who has a very colorful life outside the ring and she has just shared a very colorful personal update. This one is very adorable.

The former WWE star regularly keeps her fans updated about the happenings in her personal life and she has done that once again. This time, she has revealed that she has a new pet. A colorful bird named Daisy.

She took to Twitter to post a picture of the new addition to her family and wrote:

“Say hi to our new baby.. Daisy 🥹❤️.”

Daisy is a blue parrot with distinct feathers and as you can see in the picture, has a bit of yellow as well. She recently told her fans about how her boyfriend keeps a weird piece of furniture in the house and asked them if it was normal.

Bill Apter questions Saraya’s booking

Saraya has not been very active when it comes to in-ring action and veteran journalist Bill Apter has raised some question marks regarding that.

She is currently managing Harley Cameron and is involved in a storyline with AEW Women’s World Champion, Toni Storm. Bill Apter was speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda’s Wrestling Time Machine podcast with Mac Davis and Teddy Long when he said:

"Look at Saraya, look at Paige. We were all thrilled when they booked her. And then, is she still there?"

However, those concerns will be put to bed as she is officially going to team up with Harley Cameron to take on Toni Storm and Mariah May this week on Dynamite. This match is long overdue and will be a good precursor for what is to occur at Double or Nothing for Toni as she will take on Serena Deeb.

As for Paige, she will hope that this match ensures a good return to the ring for her and that she can stay healthy and be involved in the thick of things.