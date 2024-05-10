A veteran recently raised questions about Saraya's booking in AEW. The star has been a valuable asset for the promotion since her debut in September 2022 at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite. The veteran in question is NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter.

Saraya (fka Paige) was strongly booked in her first year in the promotion and even won the AEW Women's World Championship at the 2023 All In. However, after losing the title to Hikaru Shida on the October 10 episode of Dynamite Title Tuesday, Saraya hasn't done much on the flagship show. She was involved in a storyline with Ruby Soho, whom the former betrayed last month. The 31-year-old star is currently aligned with Harley Cameron.

The former AEW Women's World Champion hasn't wrestled since February. Despite being featured on either Rampage or Dynamite every week, she has wrestled just five matches since November 2023.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter said that he was happy to see the former Divas Champion sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, the veteran journalist asked about her questionable booking throughout the months.

"Look at Saraya, look at Paige. We were all thrilled when they booked her. And then, is she still there?" Bill Apter said. (09:00 - 09:08)

Vince Russo claims Saraya's debut was better than Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone made her much-anticipated debut at the Big Business edition of Dynamite. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the veteran stated that the former Divas Champion had a better debut than The CEO. Also, Mercedes Mone hasn't wrestled in the company since her debut.

"Paige made her big comeback in AEW when we thought she was never gonna wrestle again. She was on the shelf for so long. Huge comeback. What happened with that? I mean, Paige coming back and wrestling again was 10 times bigger than Mercedes Mone coming back and wrestling," said Vince Russo.

The CEO is set to make her AEW in-ring debut at Double or Nothing 2024, where she challenges Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Vince Russo thinks Tony Khan does not care about AEW ratings