AEW News Roundup - Smackdown debutant called a "fraud," The Bloodline members almost left WWE; Paul Wight accused of bullying

AEW has been going through a few teething issues over the past few weeks, with some of the online receptions to their product being poor while many segments have been praised like never before.

Either way, the promotion continues to create a buzz in the news cycle, with names like WWE's The Bloodline even spilling over. Continue reading for this week's AEW News Roundup.

#5. Dax Harwood explained why he believes The Usos never left WWE

Could The Usos ever become All Elite?

Speaking on a recent episode of FTR with Dax Harwood, the star recalled when rumors of The Usos leaving WWE were buzzing around and why he thought they opted to re-sign with the promotion instead of joining FTR in AEW.

"They [The Usos] did what’s best for them and their families. And they do owe WWE and Vince [McMahon] at the time they owed them a lot for giving them a chance, and they have absolutely made the most of all the chances they’ve been given," said Harwood. [H/T: WrestleZone]

Despite this, pro wrestlers often use the term "never say never," which could even be applied in this scenario. The Anoa'i family has deep ties to WWE, but sooner or later, a member of the Samoan dynasty will likely jump over to AEW or another promotion.

#4. Jay White continues to leave fans in the dark when it comes to his future in pro wrestling

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Jay White sat down to discuss his future in pro wrestling shortly before his departure match from NJPW this past weekend.

White revealed that he's very aware of his status as a hot commodity, as he claimed to be open to joining any promotion.

"So much is possible. Impact, AEW, WWE—we’ll see,” White said. "I don’t know if there is much more I could have done [in NJPW]. I don’t feel like I left a bunch of boxes unchecked. As time goes on, I hope people appreciate it even more. To me, I was doing what I was meant to be doing. Now I’m looking at what’s next." [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

#3. Lio Rush claims he's not entirely closed off to possibly returning to WWE if the offer is presented

Lio Rush was built to be a top competitor in AEW.

During his recent live signing with K&S WrestleFest, Lio Rush was asked if he was open to returning to WWE.

"I stopped trying to plan things. Plans don't always come out the way you want them to. We're just along for the ride. Yeah, I'm not against it. I'm not against anything, really," Rush said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Notably, Rush also claimed that he would even be open to returning as a manager.

"I’d say I’d think about it [hearing WWE out if they wanted him back to solely be a manager]. Yeah, I’d think about it. I’m getting older, so my knees hurt." [H/T POST Wrestling]

#2. Mark Sterling recently accused Paul Wight (FKA The Big Show) of bullying him in AEW

Seemingly fed up with all of Wight's commentary on AEW DARK Elevation, Sterling took to Twitter to provide proof of the bullying as well as to ask the promotion to remove him from commentary during his segments.

"I have shown nothing but respect for @PaulWight, as is the case for all my colleagues, and I can no longer tolerate these highly personal attacks. Bullying in any setting is unacceptable. I’ve asked @AEW to remove Mr. Wight from commentating any match where I am present," tweeted Sterling.

Smart Mark Sterling, Esq. @MarkSterlingEsq



Smart Mark Sterling, Esq. @MarkSterlingEsq

I have shown nothing but respect for @PaulWight, as is the case for all my colleagues, and I can no longer tolerate these highly personal attacks. Bullying in any setting is unacceptable. I've asked @AEW to remove Mr. Wight from commentating any match where I am present.

#1. Tony Khan shockingly called Ariel Helwani a "fraud" this past Friday

Sports journalist Ariel Helwani appeared live on last week's SmackDown in Montreal, Canada. While he likely appeared there due to being a Canadian himself, many had issues with the journalist appearing in the promotion, including Tony Khan, who has received a lot of criticism from Helwani in the past.

After catching the wind of Ariel Helwani on SmackDown, Tony Khan took to Twitter to bluntly make his feelings known.

"You're a fraud @arielhelwani. You're as legitimate of a reporter as @tonyschiavone24. #AEWRampage," Tony Khan tweeted.

Helwani notably responded to Khan's tweet, calling him a "snowman" and dismissing his criticisms. Unfortunately, things have seemingly worsened between the two, as Khan isn't known for directly insulting others on social media.

