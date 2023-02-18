Ariel Helwani takes a massive shot at "snowman" Tony Khan in fiery response after WWE SmackDown

Sports journalist Ariel Helwani has responded to Tony Khan after his recent appearance on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

Ahead of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, Helwani appeared on WWE programming to further hype up Sami Zayn's upcoming title match against Roman Reigns in Montreal, Canada.

Helwani's appearance seemingly didn't sit well with Khan, who took to Twitter to term the former a "fraud" and compared him to Tony Schiavone.

The reputed combat sports journalist responded with a fiery reply and even took a shot at the AEW President by calling him a "snowman."

"Thanks for watching, old friend! Can’t wait for our next chat. (Also, don’t listen to the snowman, Schiavone. You’re a legend in my books.)"

Check out Ariel Helwani's response to Tony Khan:

Sami Zayn will aim to make history at WWE Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn will aim to make history tomorrow night when he challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Zayn previously betrayed his former Bloodline stablemate at the Royal Rumble 2023 and eventually challenged him to a title match. The 38-year-old will aim to win his first world championship in the company and eventually headline WrestleMania 39 against Cody Rhodes.

However, getting past the current version of Reigns is going to be the toughest test of Zayn's career. The Tribal Chief recently completed 900 days as the Universal Champion and previously unified both world championships by beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

Reigns started 2023 by successfully defending his title against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. A win in Montreal would confirm his match against The American Nightmare at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Elsewhere, the Elimination Chamber PLE will feature top stars, including Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, Edge, Rhea Ripley, and two chamber matches.

