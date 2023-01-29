Roman Reigns retains his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship before The Bloodline fractures

Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble before The Bloodline fractures.

Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns' storylines have been some of the biggest talking points heading into the Royal Rumble. The big question that remained on everyone's mind was where did Sami's allegiance lie.

This past week on SmackDown, Reigns was about to kick Sami out of the Bloodline, but Jey Uso stepped in and showed that Zayn was loyal to the group. Hence, The Tribal Chief gave him one more chance to prove his loyalty at the Premium Live Event.

After weeks of taking shots at each other, Owens finally faced off against Roman Reigns. The two men put on a brilliant match filled with emotion. Owens laid it all on the line and showed just how much he wanted to win.

At one point in the match, the referee was knocked down, and Reigns asked Zayn to get a steel chair. Sami, however, hesitated to throw the chair in the ring, allowing Owens some time to capitalize.

Emotions increased towards the end of the match as Reigns continued to viciously assault KO before finally defeating him. Following the match, The Bloodline continued to viciously attack Kevin Owens.

They handcuffed Owens to the rope and The Usos repeatedly superkicked him. Reigns then took the steel chair and went to smash it on Owens' head, but Zayn stepped in between.

Roman then handed the chair to Zayn and asked him to attack his former best friend. However, Sami attacked Reigns with the steel chair. This caused Jimmy Uso to superkick Sami Zayn. Solo also attacked Zayn and hit the Samoan spike.

They asked Jey to join in, but he just walked away. A visibly pissed-off Roman Reigns attacked Zayn viciously with a steel chair before walking away from the ring.

Now that Sami Zayn is no longer part of the Bloodline, it will be interesting to see what happens to Jey Uso for walking out on his stable.

What did you make of The Bloodline's vicious assault on Owens and Zayn? Sound off in the comments section.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes