Tony Khan calls SmackDown debutant a "fraud", compares him to WWE veteran

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown took place in Montreal, Québec, Canada. AEW President Tony Khan was seemingly unhappy to see Ariel Helwani, who appeared on the show.

The sports journalist and Tony Khan had some animosity with each other earlier. Khan was once a special guest on The Ariel Helwani Show. In the episode following the interview, Ariel Helwani vented his frustrations about The All Elite President, claiming it was the worst sit-down interview he had ever done.

Other journalists and wrestling veterans shared their issues with the interview. Jim Cornette was unhappy about the fact that Tony Khan hardly revealed any new information, and his appearance felt pointless.

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Ariel Helwani made his debut for the show. He showed up in the crowd and was hyping up Sami Zayn's title match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber.

After seeing him appear on SmackDown, AEW CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter to react to the segment. He called Helwani a fraud and compared him to Tony Schiavone.

"You're a fraud @arielhelwani. You're as legitimate of a reporter as @tonyschiavone24. #AEWRampage," Tony Khan tweeted.

Khan seemingly still holds a grudge against the combat sports journalist.

