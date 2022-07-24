AEW News Roundup: Tommy Dreamer warns All Elite Wrestling about WWE's threat, legend's son opens up on Cody Rhodes' importance (July 24, 2022)

Welcome to a new edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring the latest stories from All Elite Wrestling.

Tommy Dreamer recently warned Tony Khan's promotion after WWE's decision to reportedly make significant changes to its programming. Also, a top star discussed Cody Rhodes' influence on his pro wrestling career.

We round off today's edition with a story about Disco Inferno praising Christian Cage for his heel run in AEW. So, without further ado, let's begin:

#3. Tommy Dreamer says AEW could face a major challenge because of WWE's recent decision

Wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer recently gave his honest take on WWE, reportedly moving to a TV-14 rating, and how it could affect AEW.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Busted Open podcast, Dreamer said that the Stamford-based promotion probably got influenced by All Elite Wrestling's TV-14 rating:

"What they’re doing is working, because now WWE also realizes ‘Hey, we gotta go to TV14.' And don’t think that’s not in everybody’s mind," Dreamer said. "The one thing I do worry about - if I’m AEW - now WWE is TV14, that’s a whole other story."

He continued:

"The first time I got to WWE and they made us do a walk through down the steps, and I was like ‘do they think we’re stupid?’ They really just did it for camera angles. I was just like ‘man, this place sucks!’ Then I realized what they were doing it for," Dreamer added.

It remains to be seen whether the possible move will help WWE in its battle for supremacy against the Jacksonville-based promotion.

#2. Brian Pillman Jr. opens up on Cody Rhodes' influence on his career

Brian Pillman Jr. recently stated that it was a privilege to learn from Cody Rhodes. He wished that he had asked The American Nightmare about more things.

While speaking on The Universal Wrestling Podcast, Pillman Jr. said that he took having Cody around in AEW for granted:

"I used to obviously be under Cody [Rhodes]. Learning under him was a great privilege. I wish I’d have asked him more things. I didn’t know that his time was going to be scarce, you know? I think I took for granted having Cody around and having his mind, to be able to pick his mind. But, the amount of times he did give me advice, I will never forget anything. I will never forget all of the things he’s told me so, obviously he’s like the blueprint for a successful second-generation wrestler," Pillman Jr. said.

He then added about the best advice Cody Rhodes has given him:

"Some of Cody’s best advice has been to do just that, you know? To try to step outside the shadow of your father and try to become your own man and I think it’s nice every now and then to throw in those little tribute spots or those little homages to him but, at this point, you know, just, I gotta be myself. I gotta show people who I am and that I’m not just a second-generation wrestler. I’m not just Pillman’s kid anymore. I’m not trying to be the second Brian Pillman. I’m trying to the first Brian Pillman Jr."

Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison suffered a devastating loss on this week's Dynamite against Christian Cage and Luchasaurus. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 but is currently out of action due to an injury.

#1. Disco Inferno on Christian Cage's heel run in AEW

Disco Inferno recently praised Christian Cage for his heel run in All Elite Wrestling.

Cage turned heel last month after attacking Jungle Boy following Jurassic Express' tag team title loss to The Young Bucks. He then launched verbal tirades against JB's family members on multiple occasions.

While speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Inferno said he is a fan of Captain Charisma's heel turn. He further added that Cage is a much better villain than a babyface:

"They finally let the guy [Christian Cage] be a heel and talk. This just shows how much miscast he was as babyface this whole time... He's like me. He's out there saying stuff that he knows people are gonna say, 'Oh, did he go too far?' That's offensive. He didn't care because they're letting him do it," said Inferno. "

Jungle Boy returned to this week's AEW Dynamite and chased Christian Cage out of the arena after the aforementioned tag team match.

It remains to be seen whether the 25-year-old star will get his revenge against his former mentor in the coming weeks.

