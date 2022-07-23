"He's like me" - Disco Inferno sees himself in four-time WWE World Champion's heel run in AEW 

WCW veteran Disco Inferno recently shared his thoughts on Christian Cage's heel work in AEW. Captain Charisma has been widely praised for his current run.

He underwent a slow-burn heel turn on his protege Jungle Boy, which ensued off the back of The Jurassic Express's tag team title loss on the Road Rager episode. Cage subsequently made Luchasaurus his new lackey, who embraced a menacing persona for the first time in his career.

The former WWE Superstar has since gotten extremely personal during his student-mentor rivalry. Cage has insulted Jack Perry's entire family, including his late father, Luke Perry. The veteran even poked fun at Jeff Hardy's drug addiction and annihilated Matt Hardy a few weeks ago.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno hailed AEW for allowing Christian Cage to be the best version of himself. The WCW veteran believes Cage's heelish promos remind him of his approach:

"They finally let the guy [Christian Cage] be a heel and talk," said Inferno. "This just shows how much miscast he was as babyface this whole time (..) He's like me. He's out there saying stuff that he knows people are gonna say, "Oh, did he go too far?" That's offensive. He didn't care because they're letting him do it." (1:20- 1:50)

Konnan believes Cage is an old-school guy and doesn't shy away from embracing the heat:

"The great thing is he's old school. He ain't afraid to get heat," Konnan added. (1:32)

You can check out the full episode below:

Jungle Boy returned on AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest

After being on the shelf with a kayfabe injury for weeks, Jungle Boy finally returned during the Fyter Fest (week 2) edition of AEW Dynamite. He showed up following Cage and Luchasaurus' triumph over The Varsity Blonds.

Jungle Boy chased Christian Cage out of the arena. Interestingly, Luchasaurus teased a babyface turn as he didn't get in his former partner's way.

Whether or not it's another ploy orchestrated by Captain Charisma remains to be seen, but Perry is back with a vengeance. With All Out right around the corner, a buzzworthy clash between the two foes could be on the cards.

