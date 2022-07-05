AEW News Roundup: Veteran says Vince McMahon "holds all the cards" in Sasha Banks' possible move, Former WWE champion discloses he has no interest in the interim world title (July 5, 2022)

Welcome to another edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the top stories from All Elite Wrestling.

A wrestling veteran recently stated that Vince McMahon "holds all the cards" in Sasha Banks possibly jumping ship to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Meanwhile, a former United States Champion has said that he has no interest in fighting for the interim AEW World Championship.

We round off today's edition with a story about Konnan specifying a significant flaw in the recently-concluded Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

#3 Disco Inferno says Vince McMahon holds the upper hand in Sasha Banks' potential move to AEW

Sasha Banks and Naomi recently walked out of Monday Night RAW due to creative differences. There have been conflicting reports about The Boss' status with the company since the incident.

While speaking on the latest edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno said that Vince McMahon is testing the waters by letting Banks possibly negotiate with Tony Khan:

"Maybe they're letting her (Sasha) negotiate with Tony Khan, and Vince is basically, they've made an agreement that basically, 'hey, come back, what are they offering you?' And maybe Vince is gonna say, 'okay go ahead and take it' or he's going to say 'okay well this is what I'm going to offer you,'" said Inferno.

He added:

"Vince seems like in this negotiation process that he's the guy that holds all the cards now. Like he's got that controlling ever since he brought Cody back. (...) I'm just wondering if Vince thinks 'let me see if I release one of my top girls if she's even out of their (AEW's) price range."

While Sasha Banks' status with the global juggernaut is currently unknown, it will be a massive acquisition for AEW if they can snap up her signature.

#2 AEW star Miro outlines his lofty ambitions in the company

Miro competed in a fatal-four match for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against PAC, Malakai Black, and Clark Connors at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Unfortunately, he couldn't capture the title as PAC became the first-ever All-Atlantic Champion.

At the same event, Jon Moxley defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to become interim AEW World Champion in the main.

During a recent interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, Miro stated that the interim championship is secondary. The Redeemer added that he is not interested in "charity titles":

"[Jon Moxley vs Hiroshi Tanahashi] is beneath me, man, that’s a secondary title. That’s not what I care about. If I would’ve cared, I would’ve put myself in that battle royal, I would’ve won it all, and I would’ve gone for the Interim Championship. But until the real champion is back, that [CM] Punk guy that broke his foot or whatever he did — something broke in his body — until he comes back, I beat him for the title, then it wouldn’t matter. I wasn’t interested in charity titles,” Miro said.

Miro has only managed to win the TNT Championship during his stint in All Elite Wrestling. Only time will tell if Tony Khan books him as a main event star in the future.

#1 Konnan points out a major issue with Forbidden Door

The Forbidden Door pay-per-view was a crossover event involving talent from AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Multiple NJPW stars competed in high-stakes matches, including in the main event.

However, while speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan said he wasn't impressed with the way they were introduced before and during the show.

"Their TV hasn’t been as good, maybe because they don’t have as much time to prepare for it, but I’m in the same boat as [Disco Inferno], there’s a lot of Japanese guys I don’t know, why can’t you inform me? Why do I have to go out of my way and look for it? That’s like if somebody came into the UFC and Joe Rogan didn’t tell you who they were and they didn’t have a video package on them, that’s what you do,” said Konnan.

He added:

“I watched that whole Forbidden Door, it was too long for me I was tired. The crowd was energised from top to bottom, from beginning to end bro, they never stopped screaming. I mean they made $5 million off of this, it was a huge success, their pay-per-views are usually very good including this one, so they’ve done really good pay-per-view business."

Following the event, NJPW President Takami Ohbari said that he would like to see the sequel to Forbidden Door, possibly in Japan in the future.

