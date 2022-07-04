"They are letting her negotiate" - Wrestling veteran believes Vince McMahon holds all the cards in former WWE Women's Champion potentially signing with AEW

WCW veteran Disco Inferno believes that Vince McMahon has the upper hand regarding Sasha Banks' potential move to AEW.

Several reports of Sasha Banks negotiating her release from WWE have been making the rounds lately. So far, neither WWE nor Banks have officially confirmed or denied anything. If the reports and industry clamor are true, it's very possible that The Boss makes the jump.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno stated his belief that Vince McMahon wants Sasha to negotiate with Tony Khan before extending a final offer:

"Maybe they're letting her (Sasha) negotiate with Tony Khan, and Vince is basically, they've made an agreement that basically, 'hey, come back, what are they offering you?' And maybe Vince is gonna say, 'okay go ahead and take it' or he's going to say 'okay well this is what I'm going to offer you'." (08:18 - 08:32)

The former WCW Cruiserweight Champion further mentioned that Vince has held a controlling hand in contract negotiations ever since he brought Cody Rhodes back to WWE:

"Vince seems like in this negotiation process that he's the guy that holds all the cards now. Like he's got that controlling ever since he brought Cody back. (...) I'm just wondering if Vince thinks 'let me see if I release one of my top girls if she's even out of their (AEW's) price range." (08:35 - 09:13)

She's gone y'all. I'll be shocked if she came back. My stance on Sasha Banks leaving WWE for AEW has not changed. They severed all good will the moment they called her "unprofessional" and said she "let us all down." You can't "smooth that over" nor years of mistreatment. She's gone y'all. I'll be shocked if she came back. https://t.co/mIkPv4k5p2

Creative differences with Vince McMahon allegedly led Sasha Banks' infamous RAW walkout

Sasha Banks and Naomi shocked everyone with their decision to walk out of RAW earlier this year. Per reports, the original plan was for them to collide with Bianca Belair and Ronda Rousey respectively in losing efforts at Hell in a Cell.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, veteran journalist Dave Meltzer revealed that Banks and Naomi wanted to defend the RAW Women's Tag Team titles at Hell in a Cell. However, their pitch was rejected by Vince McMahon:

"Vince McMahon turned down the idea and insisted they do things his way. They packed their bags during the show, handed the tag title belts to John Laurinaitis, and left the building." (Read more here)

The pro wrestlers walked out on the WWE show, leaving fans confused and concerned. WWE Announces Sasha Banks And Naomi ‘Suspended Indefinitely’ After ‘Monday Night Raw’ WalkoutSasha Banks and Naomi were not happy with the direction of "Monday Night Raw".The pro wrestlers walked out on the WWE show, leaving fans confused and concerned. https://t.co/QkCJELzsrp

It's been reported that Sasha Banks has gotten her attorney involved in negotiating her release from the global juggernaut. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the six-time women's champion.

