AEW News & Roundup: WWE interested in free agent Tony Khan has spoken with, Huge Luchasaurus update, Major star's exit was "personal"

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor roundup. Today we'll take a look at news stories involving Triple H, Tony Khan, and Luchasaurus.

Ricky Starks (now Ricky Saints) has explained that he believes that his issues in All Elite Wrestling were personal. A major update on Luchasaurus's (aka KillSwitch) and another star's absence in AEW has also emerged.

#5. WWE is reportedly interested in rising star who's spoken with Tony Khan

WWE has been keeping track of all the upcoming major stars in the market and has never backed down from making their move. AEW has also been busy bringing in new stars to expand its roster and this time, both promotions are reportedly interested in rising NJPW star, Kevin Knight.

According to a previous report, Knight has been in contact with Tony Khan after his ROH appearance. He has also been discussing a potential contract renewal in NJPW. Now, a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has emerged that WWE is also interested in him and there has been a lot of talk about him joining the Stamford-based promotion.

However, as of now, there has been no confirmation if he has signed a contract with the Stamford-based company yet, where Triple H holds the creative reigns.

#4. Major update on Luchasaurus (aka Killswitch) and another star amid AEW absence

Luchasaurus has been off TV due to health concerns, particularly respiratory issues, that were looked at as life-threatening at that time. He has not made an appearance since All In in August last year. Another star who had been on the shelf is Skye Blue who had suffered an ankle injury in July 2024.

However, positive news has now come to light about both of these stars. According to a report from Fightful, both of them had confirmed during a recent Toyhio event that they were cleared to make their returns. Between the two stars, Skye Blue could be the one to make an earlier return, with Luchasaurus's return date being labeled as "TBD" for now.

It also hasn't been disclosed whether this clearance was granted by AEW itself or other medical professionals.

#3. Former AEW star believes that issues in AEW were personal

Ricky Saints (formerly known as Ricky Starks) is back on TV after making his shocking debut in WWE. The 'Revolution' is now set to be televised on NXT as Saints moves forward from his past issues and controversies in All Elite Wrestling.

Bully Ray recently asked the now WWE star about the problems arising in Tony Khan's promotion that led to his release and if they were personal or professional. Ricky Saints responded to the question that he believed they were personal.

"It was probably personal," Saints responded. "Because if it was professional, it wouldn't have happened this way. That's how I believe it. That's not to disparage anyone there, just so we're clear... There's nothing disparaging for me to say. What I am saying is the truth that I don't know exactly what it was, and if you point to those two times that I was caught on footage at WWE, I can tell you that you're wrong." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

#2. Major update on Kamille's AEW status following an unexplained absence

Kamille has been absent from All Elite Wrestling ever since she quit her job as Mercedes Mone's bodyguard in November 2024. Fans expected her to go on a babyface run or feud with The CEO following this act but hasn't returned on TV ever since.

Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful recently provided an update on her status in a Q&A session, which claimed she is still signed to All Elite Wrestling. He stated that her current contract extends to quite sometime but despite that, there are currently no creative plans for her.

#1. Updated AEW Revolution lineup

AEW is now moving forward from putting on a great show in Australia with Grand Slam 2025 to now focusing on Revolution. Fans saw Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay defeat Don Callis' family members Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher at Grand Slam. Omega then called him out following the match for another bout for the Intercontinental Title at Revolution.

Hangman Page and MJF have also renewed their rivalry and are now caught up for a collision heading at Revolution on March 9. Jon Moxley is also set to put his AEW World Championship on the line against Cope.

