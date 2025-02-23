Major update on Luchasaurus (aka Killswitch), and popular star amid AEW absence - Reports

Some positive news has just come to light about the status of Luchasaurus (aka Killswitch) and another popular AEW star. It seems that both athletes are nearing a return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The former TNT Champion has been dealing with respiratory-related health issues, which at the time of discovery were seemingly life-threatening. He has not been seen since All In in August 2024, as doctors have not cleared him. Skye Blue is another star that has been on the shelf for some time due to a severe ankle injury she sustained in July last year.

Fightful Select has just reported that both stars had seemingly confirmed during the recent Toyhio event that they'd been cleared for returns. It was not disclosed whether the green signals were given by the Jacksonville-based promotion or medical professionals. Out of the two, Skye Blue may be the one nearing an earlier return. As for Luchasaurus, his timeline is still labeled as "TBD" due to his recent health struggles.

Luchasaurus confirmed to fans that he was doing better

Two weeks ago, the Patriarchy member was spotted at the Toyhio convention along with several AEW names including Skye Blue, and Danhausen. This was a rare public appearance for the 39-year-old, seeing as he has been recovering from his symptoms of double pneumonia.

A fan on X (fka Twitter) who was at the event posted pictures she shared with the AEW stars. Several other fans replied to her post and asked how Luchasaurus was doing. She mentioned that she had asked him the same question, and he seemingly confirmed that he was doing better.

The last time he was in AEW, he helped Christian Cage win the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In for a World Championship match contract. Christian has yet to make use of this contract, as his plans have not been successful thus far. It remains to be seen whether the return of his "son" could be a factor in him finally cashing in for a title opportunity.

