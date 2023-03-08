AEW News Roundup: WWE legend and his ex-wife back together; Lita spotted with top couple; Cody Rhodes teases huge rematch 

AEW Revolution took place this past weekend, and due to the results of many of the bouts, fans are now looking at the promotion with far more attention than the week before.

But outside of the much-praised pay-per-view, many stars on the roster have been busy, and some were even spotted with a few WWE legends. Continue reading as we break down four of this past week's top stories in today's AEW News Roundup.

#4 Cody Rhodes recently teased a massive rematch against his brother, Dustin Rhodes

Cody and Dustin's AEW Double or Nothing match has become a fondly recalled bout on social media, with many since clamoring for a rematch between the Rhodes brothers.

During an appearance on the AJ Awesome Show, Cody Rhodes teased coming face-to-face with his brother at some point in the future.

"I could say a hundred percent it'll happen 'cause that's how families work. You find each other again. Or, I could also say zero percent, and the reason I can say zero percent is because Double or Nothing was such a difficult match for both of us. It was widely respected by the industry. It was really special for us both, very hard to top as far as against one another," Rhodes said. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

It remains to be seen whether the Rhodes brothers will either reunite or clash again someday, but at this point, fans will simply have to hold on to their time together in AEW.

#3 WWE legend Lita was recently spotted with AEW's most hated couple, Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo

Lita recently returned to WWE and quickly won the Women's Tag Team Championships with Becky Lynch. Because of this, when fans recently found out that The Extreme Diva spent some time with Guevara and Melo, some speculated that she was scouting the AEW stars.

Without many contexts, Sammy Guevara shared a recent backstage photo of himself and his wife, Tay Melo, posing alongside Lita.

"Today was a fun day!🤘" Guevara posted.

Notably, the WWE legend was attending an AEW bowling event. Despite the many fan-led conspiracy theories, Lita was simply there to support the roster, and Guevara and Melo took an opportunity to capture the moment.

#2 WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins were spotted with their former Total Divas co-stars

The Bella Twins are two of the most recognizable WWE Divas, despite the many criticisms they've faced. Over their tenure with the promotion, the two notably kicked off two reality television shows, namely Total Divas and then Total Bellas. In Total Divas, Brie and Nikki shared the screen with many WWE Divas, notably AEW's Saraya (Paige) and Rene Paquette.

Leading up to AEW Revolution, Saraya took to social media to share a couple of photos from a backstage meeting between The Bella Twins, Saraya herself, Paquette, and Dustin Rhodes.

"The band is back together again ❤️‍🔥," Saraya said.

Naturally, many fans assumed that this might signal an AEW debut for The Bella Twins, but at this stage, there's no indication that this is the case at all.

#1 Jake "The Snake" Roberts has reconciled with his ex-wife Cheryl Hagood

Jake Roberts is one of the biggest pro wrestling legends. Unfortunately, his personal life suffered due to his addictions and the other struggles that plagued him for decades. Since then, Roberts has turned his life around and even recaptured his health with the help of fellow WWE legend Diamond Dallas Page.

Jake The Snake's ex-wife, Cheryl Hagood, recently took to Facebook to pen a heartfelt message to her ex-husband and revealed that the two have officially reconciled.

"Love was about joy, love was about pain. Love was about giving in and then knowing when to walk away. Jake’s toughest fight were addictions. Addiction comes to destroy marriage & family relationships. So, after 24 years of Jake & I being apart, he has rekindled our relationship and in the last two years he has been showing me love without the demons."

The post continued:

"Making peace with past hurt and pain. Learning to forgive and trust again. Addiction doesn’t have to win. With this said, I pray for marriages & families that are being affected by addiction."

Jake "The Snake" Roberts has truly become a beacon of hope for his fellow pro wrestlers, who often struggle with the very same things that he once did. While others might regard names like Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage as bigger legends, Roberts has left his mark on the industry.

