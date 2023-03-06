Jake Roberts' wife reveals why the couple is back together after 24 years of separation

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts and his ex-wife are back together more than two decades after their divorce.

Jake "The Snake" Roberts was one of the most charismatic superstars in all of WWE during the late 80s and early 90s. He has been through a long list of personal issues over the years, including his separation from his wife in 1997.

In a recent Facebook post, Cheryl Hagood revealed that she is back with Roberts. Here's an excerpt from her post:

"Love was about joy, love was about pain. Love was about giving in and then knowing when to walk away. Jake’s toughest fight were addictions. Addiction comes to destroy marriage & family relationships. So, after 24 years of Jake & I being apart, he has rekindled our relationship and in the last two years he has been showing me love without the demons."

The post further reads:

"Making peace with past hurt and pain. Learning to forgive and trust again. Addiction doesn’t have to win. With this said, I pray for marriages & families that are being affected by addiction."

Jake Roberts has come a long way in his battle against his addictions

Years ago, Jake Roberts was at the lowest point of his life, with his drug and alcohol addiction taking a toll on his well-being.

Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page helped Roberts in his battle with his addictions and succeeded in turning his life around.

Roberts made his AEW debut on March 4, 2020, and has been a part of the promotion ever since as manager to Lance Archer. He also serves as a special advisor for All Elite Wrestling's community outreach program.

Jake Roberts has worked incredibly hard towards fighting his demons and is seemingly doing quite well after suffering for years on end.

The Sportskeeda community wishes the best for Roberts and Cheryl Hagood.

