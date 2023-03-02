Cody Rhodes teases a blockbuster rematch against 53-year-old WWE legend 

Winner of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match, Cody Rhodes hinted at a potential rematch with his brother and AEW star Dustin Rhodes.

In the 16 years they have wrestled together, the Rhodes brothers have battled each other once in AEW. It was at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view almost four years ago.

Dustin Rhodes' WWE contract expired in 2019 and he signed with AEW the same year. It was then announced that The American Nightmare will wrestle his brother at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The brothers went to war with each other and after nearly 25 minutes Cody managed to defeat his brother. The two then went on to join forces and form the Nightmare Family faction.

In a recent appearance on the AJ Awesome Show, The American Nightmare was asked if he would ever have a rematch with his brother Dustin Rhodes. Cody replied by saying that it would happen 100%. But he also mentioned that their match at AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view was well-received and it would be a herculean task to put on a better match than that.

"I could say a hundred percent it'll happen 'cause that's how families work. You find each other again. Or, I could also say zero percent, and the reason I can say zero percent is because Double or Nothing was such a difficult match for both of us. It was widely respected by the industry. It was really special for us both, very hard to top as far as against one another," Cody Rhodes said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Cody Rhodes and his brother wrestled each other once in WWE

The rivalry between the brothers kicked off in late 2012 when Cody Rhodes turned on his brother. At the 2013 Royal Rumble match, Dustin returned and the two had a small scuffle in the ring until The American Nightmare eliminated his brother.

The brothers then settled their differences and went on to team together. Cody portrayed a new character named Stardust. In 2015, The American Nightmare was battling his inner demons and was unsure of who he was.

This battle he had with himself led to a match against Dustin (Goldust) at Fastlane. It was a short match and Dustin picked up the win.

After the match, Goldust wanted to reunite with his brother but Cody Rhodes refused and walked away.

