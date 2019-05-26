AEW Double or Nothing Results (25th May 2019): Winners, Grades, Highlights, Reaction, Video Highlights & Analysis

AEW Double or Nothing Results

All Elite Wrestling finally had their first pay-per-view after the announcement of their formation on January the 1st. The AEW Double or Nothing PPV was extremely important for All Elite Wrestling due to it being the first impression that it is making on the audience. Without any further ado, here are all the AEW Double or Nothing Results from tonight.

AEW Double or Nothing Pre-Show Results:

Casino Battle Royal

In the pre-show, there was a Casino Battle Royal with 21 participants. The winner of the match would get a future match with the winner of the match between Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship.

The match saw several huge participants, including surprise entrants, former WWE Superstar Tye Dillinger, now wrestling under the moniker Shawn Spears, and 'Hangman' Adam Page. Adam Page had a match on the card against Pac, but due to creative differences with management, the match did not take place.

Also in the match were Jimmy Havoc, Billy Gunn, Dustin Thomas and Tommy Dreamer.

The final four in the match were Luchasaurus, MJF, 'Hangman' Adam Page, and Jimmy Havoc.

A combination of Luchasaurus and Hangman Page eliminated Jimmy Havoc.

The match itself was a fun one, with comedy spots and display of talent at the same time.

Luchasaurus was eliminated by Adam Page, who then survived an elimination attempt by MJF and instead threw him out of the Octagon.

Result: 'Hangman' Adam Page won the Casino Battle Royal and will face the winner of Omega vs Jericho to be the inaugural AEW Championship

Sammy Guevara vs. Kip Sabian

Guevara and Kip Sabian were the two younger wrestlers on the card, as they took on each other's high-flying wrestling prowess.

In one of the spectacular moments on the match, Guevara and Sabian reversed each other's suplexes right out of the ring, with Sabian hitting the floor hard.

However, it was Kip Sabian who won the first-ever singles match of All Elite Wrestling. He hit the Deathly Hollows to pick up the win.

Results: Kip Sabian defeated Sammy Guevara

Read on as we continue our coverage of AEW Double or Nothing. From here on in, it's time to get into the results of the main card.

