AEW News and Rumor Roundup: Former UFC Champion gets honest about CM Punk's MMA career, Jim Cornette lashes out at Tony Khan (25th October, 2021)

We'll begin today's article with a former UFC Champion who has given his take on CM Punk's MMA career. Jim Cornette has lambasted Tony Khan over a recent booking decision.

In another newsworthy report, an AEW star was angry backstage after a recent match. An IMPACT Wrestling star wants to reignite rivalry with Christian Cage.

And last but not least, a rising star recently stated that Bryan Danielson ranks among his top 3 favorite superstars on the all-time list. That said, let's dive into the details of today's roundup.

#5 Former UFC Champion Junior Dos Santos gives his honest take on AEW star CM Punk's MMA career

Junior Dos Santos recently opened up about AEW star CM Punk's MMA career.

While speaking on Throwing Down W/ Renee Paquette & Miesha Tate, Dos Santos revealed that he had talked to Punk in person and believes he's a great guy. The former UFC Champion also stated The Straight Edge Superstar is a role model at AEW:

"Yes. Of course, I was able to talk to him. He’s a great guy. He was doing some great performances over there (in AEW). He was kind of a role model over there as well. He’s great at doing that thing," said Dos Santos.

Junior Dos Santos further talked about CM Punk's MMA career. He admitted that the AEW star didn't do very well over there. However, Dos Santos added that not many stars are courageous enough to do what CM Punk did:

"He didn’t do very well in MMA, but he got the courage to go there and try it. Many guys don’t even try it," Junior Dos Santos added.

CM Punk's UFC run might not have panned out the way he anticipated. However, he's still appreciated for following his dream of fighting inside the Octagon. Regardless, The Second City Saint is currently enjoying rewriting the final chapter of his wrestling career in AEW.

#4 Jim Cornette slams AEW President Tony Khan for misusing Powerhouse Hobbs

Jim Cornette recently lambasted AEW President Tony Khan for underutilizing Powerhouse Hobbs.

Cornette's statement comes on the heels of a recent match in the world title eliminator tournament, which saw Orange Cassidy defeat Powerhouse Hobbs. The latter dominated the entire bout until an argument with the referee allowed Cassidy to pick up a roll-up victory.

The wrestling manager was unhappy with the decision while rationalizing it on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast. Cornette believes Hobbs has all the potential in the world to succeed in his business.

He added that the rising star's match against CM Punk helped him get the spotlight, and Tony Khan should have capitalized on his momentum against Orange Cassidy:

"If I was CM Punk, as soon as I saw the first match on Friday night Rampage, I would have gone to Tony Khan and asked him "Are you kidding me? Is this a rib? I have a match with Powerhouse Hobbs, one of your budding new superstars, who has all the talent, all the potential, all the tools to succeed in the world. And I gave him his best singles match he has ever had and hopefully gave him some on-the-job training and elevated him in people's eyes," Cornette said.

