AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Another shocking retirement, unhappy stars interested in WWE jump, strange updates on Death Riders segment

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor roundup. Today we're going to take a look at news stories involving WWE, Penta, Toni Storm, and more.

A popular star from All Elite Wrestling is finally set to retire after an upcoming match. Many stars from AEW are looking to jump ship to WWE. So, without any further ado let's dive into all of these stories:

#5. Christopher Daniels is set to retire after the upcoming match

Christopher Daniels has had an extraordinary career in professional wrestling. The Fallen Angel has been tending to his duties as a temporary EVP in AEW, but now finds himself in a risky spot as he's become a target for Hangman Page.

Trending

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Hangman has recently challenged Daniels to a Texas Deathmatch this week on Collision, with the latter accepting. Fightful Select has now reported that this match is set to be Christopher Daniels' final match as a working talent as he's set to retire from in-ring competition.

Since Collision was also pre-taped to air this week, the match has already happened and Daniels lost. It was further reported that the temporary EVP of All Elite Wrestling had been looking to have his final match for some time now.

#4. Several AEW stars were reportedly uncomfortable with their spots in AEW and are willing to join WWE after Penta's debut

Penta's debut in WWE went over incredibly well with the fans and has started to influence other stars in the AEW locker room. The masked Luchador would put on a great show in his match against Chad Gable.

Now, according to a report from Lucha Libre Online, many stars are feeling uncomfortable about their spots in the Jacksonville-based company. However, they've never sought out WWE as a viable alternative in fear of getting lost in the shuffle, until now.

Expand Tweet

Following Penta's debut on Monday Night RAW, they've started looking at the Stamford-based company as an alternative. Many AEW stars are now looking to use this as an advantage to negotiate better deals for the future.

It was further reported that a few stars are even beginning to explore the alternative option, especially now that WWE is under the leadership of Triple H.

#3. AEW reportedly was forced to cut a major segment on Dynamite: Maximum Carnage

The Maximum Carnage edition of Dynamite saw Powerhouse Hobbs take on Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in the main event. Mox would come out on top and The Death Riders would gang up on Hobbs to attack his injured knee.

Bryan Alvarez has now reported that soon after the Telecast had stopped, Hobbs would showcase a mighty feat of strength and get up to chase down The Death Riders. However, this would never make it to programming as they ran out of TV time:

"Hobbs got his knee pummelized, and then the babyfaces came down to make a save. The show went off the air, and then Hobbs made this giant comeback off the air and destroyed everybody. He was talking about why did they do that stuff off the air. It makes it seem meaningless etc.? Well, the reason they did it off the air was not to make it meaningless, the reason they did it off the air, because it wasn't supposed to be off the air. That's how the show was supposed to end, but they ran out of time. And so he did his big comeback off air, and we didn't get to see it."

#2. Dave Meltzer points out that WWE is putting on SNME on similar dates as AEW PPVs

WWE is set to put on two Saturday Night Main Events on May 24 and July 12. The first show is close to the date that AEW will present Double or Nothing and the second is on the same date that they'll put on All In. Dave Meltzer has now pointed out that it's not a coincidence for WWE to counter-program their rivals.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer would note that Vince McMahon would often use the same tactic against Jim Crockett Promotions and WCW. He also stated that AEW has changed its date for Double or Nothing 2025, choosing to put it on May 25, instead.

It was further reported that Tony Khan is now going to keep his dates for major shows under wraps to avoid these situations, something they had previously done before as well.

#1. Toni Storm and other AEW talents featured in the Queen of the Ring trailer

The trailer for Queen of the Ring has arrived and it gives us a glimpse into the story of Mildred Burke, who paved the way for women's wrestling. The show is set in the 30s to 50s and shows many current stars stepping into the roles of past icons.

Expand Tweet

Female AEW stars such as Toni Storm, Britt Baker, and Kamille have taken on acting roles in the film, some of whom can be spotted in the trailer as well. Meanwhile, Trinity "Naomi" Fatu from WWE also joins the cast as Ethel Johnson, the first-ever African-American women's wrestler.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback