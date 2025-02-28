AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Another star leaving, Mercedes Mone's big revelation, Eddie Kingston has a "good lady" in his life, major WWE tease

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Today we're going to take a look at news stories involving Mercedes Mone, Eddie Kingston, and more.

A 28-year-old star is leaving All Elite Wrestling to become a free agent immediately. AEW experienced a boost in Dynamite ratings this week as well. So, without any further ado let's dive into all of these stories.

#5. 28-year-old star reportedly leaving AEW to become a free agent

All Elite Wrestling has seen quite a few stars departing from the company recently, such as Malakai Black, and Ricky Starks (now Ricky Saints). Now, Leyla Hirsch is set to leave the promotion after being with the company since 2021.

Hirsch made her debut in Tony Khan's promotion in 2020 and made an impression with her impressive in-ring skills. She has primarily appeared over on ROH since the last year. She had the biggest match of her career against Red Velvet at ROH Final Battle for the Women's World Television Title, which would also turn out to be her last match for the promotion.

PWInsider has reported that Leyla Hirsch's AEW contract is set to expire tomorrow. She is not expected to renew her deal and will become a free agent instead.

#4. Mercedes Mone eyes ownership of a wrestling promotion

Mercedes Mone has established herself as one of the most successful women in professional wrestling. The CEO is currently at the peak of her career as she flaunts her four championship titles with pride.

Mone recently appeared on the Sackhoff Show for an interview with Katee Sackhoff and was asked what she now wants to do in the future. The AEW TBS Champion stated that she would want to bring some change and wants to own her wrestling promotion someday.

“I always said back in the day that I wanted to be a shareholder and be a part of helping and creating. So yeah, I definitely want to help own a wrestling company one day and be the woman of change and voice of change over there for any wrestling company that wants to have me.” [H/T: WrestlePurists on X]

#3. Eddie Kingston stated that he has a good lady to help him during his mental health struggle

Eddie Kingston has been off of AEW TV for some time now. The Mad King suffered a tear to his meniscus and ACL during a match with Gabe Kidd in 2024.

He has since been on the shelf and recovering from his injury. Kingston recently sat down for an interview with Will Turner of Wrestling with Narrative and gave an update on his condition. He further revealed that he has been facing challenges physically and mentally but has a good lady and friends to help him through.

“Not having that has really messed with my head. Thank god I have a good lady and I got good friends around me, I’m not gonna mention who because some work at other companies [laughs] and I don’t want to ruin their stuff. I have good people around me, I really do and it just takes me a while to open up about it." [H/T PWMania]

As of now, there is no timeline or update for when Kingston will reappear in AEW once again.

#2. Malakai Black seemingly dropped a WWE hint following AEW's departure

Malakai Black has reportedly left All Elite Wrestling alongside other stars Ricky Saints, and Miro a few weeks ago. Malakai has been rumored to be headed to WWE now, with many fans hoping he shows up in the company sometime soon.

The former AEW Trios Champion recently shared a fan-made video featuring his best matches over in the Stamford-based promotion. This further adds fuel to the fire and suggests that perhaps Malakai is stepping back into WWE again.

#1. AEW finally gets a boost for Dynamite ratings

Dynamite had another solid episode once again in terms of in-ring work and storyline progression this week. A few major matches were also added to the Revolution 2025 match card.

The show featured thrilling moments and wild brawls with MJF heating up his feud against Hangman Page. Adam Copeland also took care of two more members of Jon Moxley's Death Riders. The show also had a significant increase in ratings and viewership since moving to Max.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dynamite garnered 598,000 viewers and was rated 0.18 among standard demographics. Although this number doesn't include Max viewers, it's still quite the achievement for the show and a step in the right direction.

