AEW News and Rumor Roundup: WCW veteran lashes out at Jon Moxley, wrestling legend wants Cody Rhodes to backstab WWE Hall of Famer (November 1, 2021)

We'll begin today's edition with a WCW veteran who believes Jon Moxley shouldn't be competing in violent matches anymore. A wrestling legend has expressed his desire to see Cody Rhodes turn on a WWE Hall of Famer.

In another notable development, a report suggested that fans walked out during a significant AEW show. The ongoing beef between Tony Khan and Eric Bischoff has grabbed the attention of the wrestling world. However, a former WWE writer sees it as actual 'work.'

Konnan recently stated that Tony Khan's promotion made a big mistake by signing an NXT star. Now without further ado, let's take a deep dive into these news stories.

#5 WCW Veteran slams AEW's Jon Moxley for competing in violent matches

Disco Inferno recently lashed out at Jon Moxley for competing in violent bouts while questioning AEW's higher-ups for his strange booking.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, the WCW veteran blasted Mox for wrestling in barbaric matches outside AEW. Inferno believes the company's main event stars shouldn't be risking their bodies in unsafe environments.

He even added that AEW should put Moxley in the main event, given his ability to draw more crowd:

"Main eventers don't bleed all over the place with flashlights and lightbulbs. Any main eventer in any major company that you view as a main event talent, they should not be doing that. Plus, he (Jon Moxley) isn't a main eventer, he was a world champion, so he has taken a step down. What are they doing? Put him in the main event, and he's like more of a draw," said Disco Inferno.

There's no doubt that Jon Moxley has pursued a different route since dropping the AEW World Title. Although his deathmatches have added an extra layer to his aggressive character, fans aren't happy with his booking from last year.

However, Death Rider is now steadily getting back in title contention. He has advanced into the semi-finals of the ongoing AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, which will culminate at Full Gear 2021.

