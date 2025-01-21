AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Former WWE star rejected Tony Khan's company THRICE; Britt Baker's future in doubt; Update on Buddy Matthews

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Today we're going to explore stories involving a former WWE star, Britt Baker, Buddy Matthews, and more.

After a controversial incident, MJF recently took a massive shot at a WWE Hall of Famer. Dax Harwood also introduced the newest member to join FTR. So, without any further ado let's dive into all of these stories.

#5) Former WWE star claims he rejected AEW thrice; was planned to face Kenny Omega

PCO is a veteran of the professional wrestling industry and has made his mark on the business, competing in promotions such as WWE, WCW, and ROH. Recently, the 57-year-old star stated that he was penciled in for a match against Kenny Omega back in 2019.

Responding to a fan in a conversation on X, the former WWE star stated that he turned down AEW's offer three times since 2018. He would go on to reveal that he was originally penciled in for a match against The Cleaner in the main event of the promotion's first pay-per-view, Double or Nothing 2019.

#4) Backstage uncertainty over Britt Baker's AEW future

Britt Baker has been absent from TV for some time now. Fans have started to wonder when she will make her return. However, reports have come out shedding doubt on her AEW future claiming she had issues with people such as Tony Khan and MJF.

Bryan Alvarez spoke on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, stating he doesn't know why Baker isn't being used. He would also claim that the tidbit about nobody liking her in the locker room was untrue and went on to say her future in AEW lies in Tony Khan's hands.

"If you talk to a lot of people in AEW, obviously Britt Baker is polarizing. There are people who don't like Britt. The idea that nobody in the locker room likes Britt is absolutely not true, I talked to a lot of people today. At the end of the day, she's not being used right now and most people don't know why. And ultimately it's Tony's decision whether she is going to be used or not, and nobody I talked to, and it's a lot of people who talk to Tony." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

#3) Huge update on Buddy Matthews' AEW future amid Malakai Black's exit

Malakai Black is rumored to be departing from All Elite Wrestling and returning to WWE soon. Amidst his exit, reports have come out regarding Buddy Mathews' future in Tony Khan's promotion.

Many fans had speculated about the future of the House of Black as Malakai Black is believed to be leaving and joining WWE. Fightful Select has now reported that his House of Black stablemate, Buddy Matthews has some time left on his contract in AEW and is expected to continue with Brody King in the company.

It's also been indicated that there have been no issues about Buddy Mathews continuing in All Elite Wrestling.

#2) MJF took a shot at WWE Hall of Famer following a controversial incident

MJF is known for making it personal with his jabs at his rivals, and he's doing the same thing with Jeff Jarrett. After the two recently crossed paths on Dynamite, MJF would fire some shots at Jarrett, with the WWE Hall of Famer firing back in their promo segment.

Jarrett would even go as far as to refer to MJF's girlfriend as his "Canadian call girl" with MJF making some NSFW comments about the former's wife. Now, MJF recently shared a picture of him and his girlfriend, Alicia Atout on Instagram, with the caption taking a dig at Jeff Jarrett following the controversial incident.

"Canadian call girl," MJF wrote in the caption.

#1) Dax Harwood introduced the newest member of FTR

FTR has introduced new members to their ranks before, such as CM Punk and Adam Copeland, but now Dax Harwood has brought someone else to join them. Recently, the duo competed in a 12-man tag team match against The Death Riders and The Learning Tree on the Maximum Carnage edition of Collision.

During the chaos of the match at ringside, Cash would start working with Bryan Keith and would receive a high five from a young fan. Wheeler would then encounter trouble with Keith and Big Bill coming at him until the young boy made the save with a chop to Keith's chest.

The young kid would receive a standing ovation from the crowd and acknowledgment from Harwood. The FTR member has now shared the clip over on X and has officially announced the young fan as the newest member of their team.

It remains to be seen what lies ahead for the tag team in AEW.

