AEW News & Rumor Roundup - Former WWE star wants to join Tony Khan's promotion; major update on Bryan Danielson

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor roundup. Today we will examine stories involving Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Bryan Danielson, and more.

A huge update on Bryan Danielson has emerged a few months after his full-time retirement. AEW was reportedly forced to postpone huge plans due to WrestleMania 42. So, without further ado let's dive into all of these stories.

#4. Former WWE star publicly confirms he wants to join AEW

Dijak was one of the most underrated performers in his time in WWE. The imposing tower of justice put on outstanding matches regularly during his run in NXT.

However, despite his stellar performances, the Stamford-based promotion decided to let him go. Dijak's release was a shock to his fans who had figured that he was on a steady climb to reaching the main roster soon. Since he left the company, Dijak has been active on the independent wrestling circuit.

During an interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, Dijak spoke about his prospects and openly admitted to wanting to work in AEW, TNA, or even WWE once again.

"So, if AEW opens that door — I’ve made it very clear to them, TNA, WWE, I am completely open to working with you if you are interested in working with me in the same capacity that I would like to be worked with. That’s how I view everything, that’s what I want out of my career at this point and I think that I can take all of these companies to the next level. That’s my goal.” [H/T Fightful]

#3. Huge update on Bryan Danielson following full-time retirement

Bryan Danielson had retired from a full-time schedule in professional wrestling following his loss to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2024. The American Dragon took a lot of damage to his neck and fought through them to put on a courageous display last year.

Ever since his retirement, Danielson has not appeared on AEW TV and has kept a low profile except for appearing at a recent media event for All In. Fightful Select reported that the former WWE star is currently working on rehabbing his neck and it's unclear whether he's undergone surgery.

It was further reported that he has been present backstage at some AEW shows and has been hands-on with the company with his off-screen duties.

#2. AEW was reportedly forced to change major plans due to WrestleMania 41

WWE is currently in WrestleMania season, with the biggest show of the company's calendar year coming up soon. This huge event has caused some huge changes for AEW amid competition.

Tony Khan has previously brought Double or Nothing to Las Vegas in 2019, 2023, and 2024. However, this time around the venue has seemingly been changed due to WrestleMania 41 being hosted at Allegiant Stadium, which is five hours away from Sin City.

The Double or Nothing VII event was officially announced to take place in Glendale, Arizona, in 2025 on May 25. The Wrestling Observer has pointed out that these are not typical scheduling practices for the company and are perhaps a shift in direction for All Elite Wrestling.

#1. Tony Khan thinks that major WWE star is behind Ricky Starks leaving AEW

We recently saw Ricky Starks (now known as Ricky Saints) make his debut in WWE NXT after departing from All Elite Wrestling. The Absolute One is now looking to shine in the spotlight and make his mark in the company.

Saints recently cut another fantastic promo in a contract signing segment on NXT. He can also reconnect with close friends such as Cody Rhodes. The former AEW star was spotted alongside Cody Rhodes during his 'Finish the Story' saga at WrestleMania to support his friend.

Now, according to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Tony Khan believed that The American Nightmare had been a major influence on the former Ricky Starks joining the competition and leaving AEW.

