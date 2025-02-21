"I've made it very clear to them" - Ex-WWE star publicly confirms he wants to join AEW

A former WWE star confirmed that he is open to working with AEW. This star was released last year.

Ad

Dijak was one of the most consistent performers during his time in NXT. He delivered stellar matches on a routine basis for the black and silver brand. Despite this, he was released from WWE last year, which came as a shock to many of his fans. Since leaving the Stamford-based promotion, Dijak has gone on to perform for various promotions in the indies and against some of the top independent stars in the world, such as Mike Santana, Speedball Mike Bailey, Matt Riddle, and Kenta.

Ad

Trending

There have been many speculations in recent weeks regarding his future and which promotion he would join. Fans have speculated that he could join All Elite Wrestling or TNA but nothing has been confirmed.

During a recent interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, Dijak commented on his future, stating that he is open to working with AEW, TNA, or even WWE, as long as they are willing to work with him in a similar capacity.

Ad

"So, if AEW opens that door — I’ve made it very clear to them, TNA, WWE, I am completely open to working with you if you are interested in working with me in the same capacity that I would like to be worked with. That’s how I view everything, that’s what I want out of my career at this point and I think that I can take all of these companies to the next level. That’s my goal.” [H/T Fightful]

Ad

Ad

Dijak previously commented on joining AEW

AEW is no stranger to acquiring former WWE talent. Some of the company's top stars first made a name for themselves in the Stamford-based promotion. Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Christian Cage, and Adam Copeland are a few names that come to mind. When Dijak was released from his WWE contract, fans anticipated that a move to the Jacksonville-based promotion was imminent.

Ad

Last year, a report surfaced that he was backstage during the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

In a recent interview with WrestlePurists, Dijak commented on his visit to AEW and noted that he was able to catch up with friends but hasn't spoken to Tony Khan yet.

“It went great, I got to see so many familiar faces that I hadn’t seen in seven years. I really enjoyed that. We haven’t had the opportunity to speak yet, but I would love to have a conversation with him.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if former WWE star Dijak will sign with All Elite Wrestling in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE