AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Jon Moxley's condition, Renee Paquette worried, Veteran star's retirement breaks internet, dream match planned

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor roundup. Today we're going to take a look at news stories involving Jon Moxley, Renee Paquette, and more.

Jon Moxley's AEW status has been revealed following a violent spot in the World Title match against Cope on Dynamite. Renee Paquette finally broke her silence about her husband getting badly injured this week. So, without any further ado let's dive into all of the stories:

#5. Jon Moxley's AEW status revealed after getting impaled on Dynamite

Jon Moxley pulled off one of the most shocking spots in professional wrestling on live television this week on Dynamite. The Purveyor of Violence took on Cope in a World Title match on the Wednesday night show. Many weapons came into play throughout the bout.

One weapon in particular that would be used was Spike, a piece of wood with steel nails stuck to it. The Rated-R Superstar would strike Mox with Spike and then go on to Suplex him on top of the weapon, leading to it getting stuck to the latter's back.

A report from Fightful Select has revealed the backstage reaction to the violent spot, with many people in disbelief that it happened. While many fans were concerned for Jon Moxley's condition considering the gruesome spot, he was said to be okay.

#4. Renee Paquette reacted to Jon Moxley's violent spot on Dynamite

Jon Moxley sent the professional wrestling world into a frenzy after he took a Suplex onto Spike in his match against Cope for the AEW World Championship. The imagery of the nails stuck inside his back had everyone looking away and caused a stir among the fans

Moxley's wife and AEW personality, Renee Paquette has finally broken her silence over the shocking spot that occurred on Dynamite. She would share a clip of Wheeler Yuta trying to help pull Spike off of Mox's back and wrote the following:

"My emergency contact...."

#3. Dustin Rhodes reacted to the legendary star's forced retirement

Homicide has had a storied career after being a part of the professional wrestling world since the 1990s. However, he, unfortunately, announced over on his Facebook page that he would be retiring from in-ring action after discovering a cyst in his brain.

Dustin Rhodes took notice of the news of the legendary star's forced retirement and reacted to it. The Natural would hail Homicide as one of the best in the business and congratulate him.

#2. Dream match teased for Mercedes Mone could happen at AEW Dynasty

Mercedes Mone recently defeated Billie Starkz in a sensational match to retain her AEW TBS Championship. Following her successful title defense, Mone would begin to taunt Starkz and her mentor Athena, which would prompt the latter to respond to her insults.

After seeing the back and forth between The CEO and Athena, fans have begun to speculate that an encounter will shape up down the line. This seems to be the case as Fightful Select reported that the two stars didn't interact on social media for nothing and there are plans in place for both of them to collide soon.

It was further added that it won't be a long wait until we see them fight because it could even happen as soon as AEW Dynasty on April 6.

#1. 34-year-old star pitches massive dream match against Bryan Danielson

Speedball Mike Bailey has been making waves in AEW only a few weeks after his debut. The former X-Division Champion has gotten himself locked in for an International Title shot against Kenny Omega and Ricochet in a triple-threat match at Dynasty.

Bailey already seems to have his sights set on the opponents he wants to face down the line in AEW. During an interview with Bleacher Report, Speedball named Bryan Danielson as the top opponent he wants to face within the next few years even though the latter has retired from full-time wrestling:

"On top of that list is Bryan Danielson. If that is still a possibility, if that is still something that can happen within the next few years, that is definitely very, very high on the list for me."

The young star also named Hangman Page as being another opponent he would want to face as well in the same interview.

