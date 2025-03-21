Renee Paquette finally shares 3-word reaction to husband Jon Moxley getting impaled on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley had possibly one of the toughest challenges of his life this week on AEW Dynamite, but he successfully defended his World Title despite being dropped on a board of nails on his back. Now, his wife, All Elite interviewer Renee Paquette, has reacted to the horrifying spot.

The Purveyor of Violence earned his moniker through his brutal proficiency inside the squared circle in general, but particularly owing to his abilities as a premier deathmatch/hardcore wrestler. Since his arrival in All Elite Wrestling, Moxley has performed in numerous bouts with these stipulations, which have become something of a specialty for him.

Moxley faced Adam Copeland in a typically violent Street Fight this week on Dynamite, defending his AEW World Championship in a rematch from Revolution 2025. The Rated-R Superstar pulled out all the stops against The One True King, even suplexing him onto his nail-embedded two-by-four Spike, causing it to pierce through and stick to his flesh. The shocking moment, which horrified and amazed fans on social media, has now prompted a three-word reaction from Moxley's wife, Renee Paquette.

The All Elite broadcast personality shared a clip of Wheeler Yuta trying to wrench Spike off Jon Moxley's back this week on AEW Dynamite on her latest Instagram story, along with a witty remark caption.

"My emergency contact....," wrote Paquette.

Renee Paquette's reaction to Jon Moxley's Spike bump [Image Credits: Renee's IG story]

Moxley survived Spike and Cope, thanks to his Death Riders and the members of The Patriarchy who provided interference against the former TNT Champion.

Tommy Dreamer on Jon Moxley's AEW Dynamite spot

Viewers of All Elite Wrestling weren't the only ones stunned by Jon Moxley being slammed onto Adam Copeland's weapon, Spike, on television—evidently, ECW and hardcore legend Tommy Dreamer was too. He discussed this AEW Dynamite spot on the latest edition of Busted Open After Dark, stating:

"Jon Moxley took that suplex on that thing and now you see when he sat up, and his sell was amazing and here comes Wheeler Yuta, knocks down Cope and when he tried taking it out, and when you are twisting, and you saw his skin move. I am not a queasy person at all and I was like, 'Whoo yep. that's real,' and I was like, 'is he going to get a doctor?'"

Violence will follow Jon Moxley to Dynasty 2025, where he will defend his World Title against AEW's self-proclaimed "most dangerous" athlete, Swerve Strickland.

