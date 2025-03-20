34-year-old star pitches massive dream match against Bryan Danielson months after his full-time retirement from AEW

It's been months since Bryan Danielson stepped away from the ring. However, he still has wrestlers who want to face him despite his retirement.

Speedball Mike Bailey made his AEW debut last week on Dynamite as the wild card participant in the AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament against The Beast Mortos. After winning that match, he advanced to the finals of the tournament this week on Dynamite, where he faced Ricochet, Mark Davis, and Orange Cassidy. Although his AEW career is still very young, he has his eyes set on some of the top stars in the promotion.

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Mike Bailey named Bryan Danielson at the top of his list of wrestlers he wants to face within the next few years.

"On top of that list is Bryan Danielson. If that is still a possibility, if that is still something that can happen within the next few years, that is definitely very, very high on the list for me."

He also expressed his desire to face Hangman Adam Page and MJF in the future.

"There's a lot of obvious ones. I'd love to mix it up with "Hangman" Adam Page, who is doing absolutely fantastic. One of my favorite performers there right now. I would love to mix it up with MJF. I think the kind of wrestling and the kind of program he does, he does better than anybody, and I haven't really had the chance to go and do that with someone who does it as well as he does." [H/T Fightful]

Bryan Danielson provided a disappointing update on his AEW future

After winning the AEW World Championship at All In: London 2024, Bryan Danielson announced that he would step away from the ring after losing the title.

Danielson finally lost the gold to his former stablemate, Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2024. Following this loss, Danielson has not been seen on television. However, fans have been speculating online about his future in AEW.

During a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Danielson clarified that his health is his priority and that the chances of him wrestling again are 50:50 but he did not want to undergo another neck surgery.

"I mean my priority is my health. I think of the odds of me wrestling again ever are probably 50:50 at this point. Because, you know, my desire is to not get neck surgery. If I can live comfortably without neck surgery, but it means that I wouldn't get to wrestle again, I think I'd be okay with that trade off," he said.

It will be interesting to see if this dream match between Mike Bailey and Bryan Danielson ever takes place.

