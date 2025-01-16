AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Jon Moxley's retirement admission, Major WWE-bound star's merch removed, Surprising backstage sighting

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor roundup. Today we're going to take a look at stories involving top stars such as Jon Moxley, Samoa Joe, and more.

A former AEW World Champion made his triumphant return at Dynamite: Maximum Carnage. Another popular star was spotted backstage at Dynamite and would later debut on the show.

So, without any further ado, let's dive into all of these stories:

#5. Jon Moxley recently made a retirement admission

Jon Moxley is currently at the top of the food chain in All Elite Wrestling as he holds the biggest title in the promotion. The Purveyor of Violence has been asking for others to try and take his crown as he loves a challenge.

The 39-year-old star recently spoke on the KiddChris show, about being at the top of his game and when he will retire. Moxley stated that his body is working fine and he is going to keep getting in the ring until he physically can't anymore:

"If you're not working, then what are you doing? I don't think I'm one of those people who just retires and hangs out. I feel you need to be of service and do things. I'm fortunate to have a good spot in this line of work and what I can contribute. My body is still working pretty well. I'm world champion right now. You can't get any higher than that. It's only downhill from here. I'm going to do it until I can't do it anymore. Until such a time is not prudent to get in the ring anymore. Until I can't," Moxley said. [H/T Fightful]

#4. Rey Fenix's merchandise potentially pulled from the AEW shop

Rey Fenix has been embroiled in a backstage controversy with AEW over his rumored departure from the promotion. His brother and former tag team partner, Penta recently made his debut in WWE, and fans are waiting for Fenix to show up next.

However, it seems like we got a potential sign of his departure. Fans brought it up on social media that Fenix's merchandise page on the AEW shop was returning a "404" suggesting that his apparel has been removed.

However, it should be noted that Rey Fenix is still listed on the AEW's roster page.

#3. Popular 26-year-old star spotted backstage at Dynamite: Maximum Carnage

Popular Stardom talent, Megan Bayne was spotted backstage at the Maximum Carnage edition of Dynamite. She would then later show up at the show marking her return after more than 550 days in All Elite Wrestling.

Bayne made a surprise appearance to participate in the first-ever Women's Casino Gauntlet match. She looked to earn a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship; however, she proved unsuccessful in winning the bout.

#2. Former Wrestling executive currently in talks with WWE visited AEW Dynamite backstage

Scott D'Amore worked as TNA's Head of Creative until his contract was terminated by Anthem Sports and Entertainment last year. The former wrestling executive has now been linked with WWE, as reports came out suggesting he has been talking about a potential role with the Stamford-based promotion.

Even though D'Amore has been allegedly negotiating terms regarding his role in the WWE, he was spotted backstage at Dynamite: Maximum Carnage. We now wonder if this appearance suggests that the deal between him and WWE has fallen apart since this visit could suggest him looking to work for their direct competition.

#1. Samoa Joe made a surprise return at AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage

Samoa Joe had been absent from All Elite Wrestling for a while now, to film the second season of Peacock's "Twisted Metal" series. He now recently made a triumphant return at Dynamite: Maximum Carnage to aid his allies and take out a faction.

Hook faced off against Christian Cage, with the former almost getting the win until Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian attacked and cut the match short. The Patriarchy would then start attacking Hook and were almost about to lay him out until Samoa Joe walked down to the ring and took out all of them.

He would then join hands with Katsoyuri Shibata and Hook as they stared down Cage's faction and looked to take them out once and for all.

