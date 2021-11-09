News and Rumor Roundup: WCW veteran names Roman Reigns more influential than two-time WWE Champion, AEW star wants to face The Rock in a dream match (9th November, 2021) 

Welcome back to another thrilling edition of AEW News and Rumor Roundup, where we try to bring the biggest news stories coming from the world of All Elite Wrestling

We'll begin today's article with Konnan, who named Roman Reigns more influential than a two-time WWE Champion. An AEW star has recently expressed his desire to get in the ring with The Rock in a dream match.

In another noteworthy development, a report suggested that there's backstage heat on Samuray Del Sol for his tweet about the late Brodie Lee.

AEW's Paul Wight has again teased the possibility of facing an NBA legend inside the squared circle. And last but not least, Jim Cornette has heaped praise on a former United States Champion. Now without further ado, let's get down to these news stories and rumors.

#5 Konnan names Roman Reigns as way more 'influential' than AEW star CM Punk

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Roman Reigns' current Universal Title reign has tied with CM Punk's iconic 434 Day run as the #WWE Champion. Which title reign is your favourite? Roman Reigns' current Universal Title reign has tied with CM Punk's iconic 434 Day run as the #WWE Champion. Which title reign is your favourite? https://t.co/bjr4pABg2o

Konnan recently gave his take on Dave Meltzer's tweet, in which the journalist picked AEW's CM Punk, the most influential wrestler of 2021, and called it a "non-debatable topic."

While speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, the wrestling veteran stated that The Straight Edge Superstar was more influential than Roman Reigns for a night or a month, considering the hype surrounding his long-awaited wrestling return.

However, Konnan named The Tribal Chief as his overall pick this year, as the WWE star has helped bring more eyeballs to the product and created an aura around his new gimmick that could only a megastar like The Rock can defeat:

"I think that for one night or one month, CM Punk was (more influential than Roman Reigns). But look at the whole year what Roman has been able to do, increase ratings, increase buzz, you know, maintain a great storyline for over a year with different guys, get an aura about him that only the Rock's probably gonna defeat. I mean, I think he's been way more influential," Konnan noted.

HD👌👌 @harshitdwivedi_ I see a lot of people indulge in comparing CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Man have some common sense,Punk ruled the industry way before Roman so respect Punk and enjoy what Roman is doing. And also Punk did a lot more than what your so called favourite can think of. I see a lot of people indulge in comparing CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Man have some common sense,Punk ruled the industry way before Roman so respect Punk and enjoy what Roman is doing. And also Punk did a lot more than what your so called favourite can think of. https://t.co/v4DLrTemm3

There's no doubt that Punk and Reigns are two of the biggest box-office attractions in pro wrestling today. But one would agree with Konnan's statement, as the former Shield member has elevated himself to a whole new level.

Meanwhile, AEW's Punk has been a part of an underwhelming booking, which might have diminished the hype that generated when he came back.

