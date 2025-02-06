AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Major star could retire in 3 years, Mone's two new faction members revealed? Reaction to Triple H's HOF induction

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling AEW News and Rumor roundup. Today, we're going to be taking a look at news stories involving Triple H, Mercedes Mone, and more.

A popular All Elite Wrestling star has shared his retirement plans. A current WWE World Champion was referenced on Dynamite this week. So, without any further ado, let's dive into all of these stories.

#5. Major AEW star could retire in two or three years

Dustin Rhodes has been one of the most underrated stars of all time. Fans had started to pay attention to the true talent of The Natural once he joined AEW, even after building a legendary career that spanned decades.

Trending

It seems now that the current ROH Tag Team Champion thinks that the time for him to hang up his professional wrestling boots is near. Speaking on the Unbreakable podcast, Rhodes reminisced on how many surgeries he's had to go through after racking up injuries to his body and also shared how many years he has left in him to step inside the ring:

"It's tough what I've been through, and I've been through 14 surgeries, and it's like, I can't believe I'm still walking. [I've had] two knee replacements, but I'll go get a Cortisone shot or two, and I'll feel good," Rhodes said. "I just know the inevitable is almost here, and that's gonna be a hard thing to deal with. You know, I think I may have two/three years left that I can go full steam and then what? It's like, that's something I'm really, really gonna have to work on." [H/T WrestlingINC]

#4. AEW planning on forming a faction for Mercedes Mone with two stars

Mercedes Mone has been dealing with all sorts of challenges in All Elite Wrestling by herself since her former bodyguard Kamille quit her job. However, it seems like Tony Khan might be planning on giving her some backup soon enough.

Expand Tweet

The Renegade Sisters have been impressing the fans as someone to watch out for in the AEW women's division. Now, according to a report from Fightful Select, Robyn and Charlotte Renegade are in the talks for a potential pairing alongside Mercedes Mone. They were also backstage at Dynamite this week.

#3. Jim Ross reacts to Triple H's WWE Hall of Fame induction criticism

The Chief Content Officer of WWE Triple H was recently surprised by Stephanie McMahon, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels with a Hall of Fame induction announcement. The King of Kings is now set to become a two-time WWE Hall of Famer but some fans have criticized the decision.

Jim Ross has spent a lengthy chunk of his career working in the WWE, especially with Triple H on and off-screen. The former WWE announcer congratulated the 14-time World Champion on his Grilling JR podcast and had a few words for the critics who weren't the biggest fans of his induction:

"Congratulations to Triple H for being inducted, or gonna be inducted soon. Anybody that says he’s not deserving, the only reason he’s in is because of who he married is such bulls**t. It’s weak. If you’re saying that, stop. Stop embarrassing yourself. The son of a b***h was the top heel in one of the hottest eras in WWE [history], and now he’s the quarterback, the head coach of that same team that’s setting records," Jim Ross said.

#2. Massive Cody Rhodes reference made on AEW Dynamite

Cody Rhodes shook the world in 2022, with the announcement of his departure from All Elite Wrestling. The American Nightmare was billed as a top flagbearer for the Jacksonville-based promotion but would suddenly exit and return to WWE.

Even after his exit, his presence has been noted, as he was mentioned subtly on this week's Dynamite. Dustin Rhodes appeared on Dynamite this week to confront MJF for his disrespectful words toward Jeff Jarrett and Owen Hart and discuss his battles with addiction.

However, Maxwell took these stories to use them as ammunition. He insulted The Natural by saying that even after overcoming these struggles, Dustin still lives in the shadow of his "baby brother," Cody Rhodes.

Expand Tweet

#1. Updated AEW Grand Slam match card lineup

All Elite Wrestling is all set to make its debut in Australia with the Grand Slam show. Now, only a week off from the show, the match card is racking up nicely with two new matches being added this week on Dynamite.

'Switchblade' Jay White joined forces with FTR and Adam Copeland to bring the fight to Jon Moxley's Death Riders and has challenged them to an official 'Brisbane Brawl' match at Grand Slam: Australia. Meanwhile, Kazuchika Okada has also caved into Hound of Hell member Buddy Matthews' call to challenge for the AEW Continental Championship.

Expand Tweet

Here is the officially announced match card for AEW Grand Slam: Australia set to take place on February 15, 2025:

Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Buddy Matthews - AEW Continental Championship Mariah May (c) vs. Toni Storm - AEW Women’s World Championship Jay White & Cope vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli - Brisbane Brawl

Fans are excited to see what Tony Khan has in store for Grand Slam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback