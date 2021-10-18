AEW News and Rumor Roundup: Roman Reigns slams former WWE Champion for getting whooped in UFC, NJPW legend puts Jon Moxley on notice (17th October, 2021)

Welcome back to another exciting edition of AEW News and Rumor Roundup, where we compile all the biggest news stories coming from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

We'll start today's article with none other than Roman Reigns, who recently slammed a former WWE Champion for failing in UFC. In another noteworthy development, a NJPW legend sent out a warning to Jon Moxley.

A recent report has provided an insight into how WWE and its employees view Tony Khan and AEW. Disco Inferno has taken a massive dig at a popular Inner Circle member as well.

And last but not least, Adam Cole has given his honest opinion of having a former NXT Superstar in AEW. Now, without further ado, let's dive into today's roundup.

#5 Roman Reigns says CM Punk's wrestling return hasn't done anything for him; blasts the entire AEW roster

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently shared his thoughts on CM Punk's AEW debut.

While speaking to Complex, the Tribal Chief bluntly stated that despite The Straight Edge Superstar's return to pro wrestling in AEW "doesn’t do anything" for him. Reigns added that Punk has grown older now and that he has lost a step in the squared circle.

"If our audience wanted to see it [CM Punk returning to WWE] and they were clamoring for it, couldn’t shut up about it, and all the stars aligned, as a businessman and as a performer who was trying to seek out the very best for the audience and try to captivate, I wouldn’t say no. But I mean, on a personal level, it doesn’t do anything for me. That’s not going to elevate me at all. He’s older now. I haven’t really seen a full match. I’ve seen a clip or two. And to me, a step or two has been lost," said Reigns.

Roman Reigns further took shots at Punk for failing in the UFC and additionally comparing their sizes as wrestlers. Reigns also took a dig at the entire AEW roster:

"Then also he got whooped in the UFC. I don’t think anybody really believes someone 200 pounds soaking wet with no explosive bone in their body could ever really do anything to me. I’m 6’3”, 265 pounds, a legitimate athlete who can throw some weight around and has been on the gridiron at the highest level. D1. All ACC. I probably would’ve maintained in the NFL if my health issues didn’t happen when I was 22 years old. So, I mean, when it comes down to it, I’ll throw him and pretty much the rest of that roster out the club no problem. They’re just little brothers, you know?" Roman Reigns added.

Roman Reign's statement has gotten the attention of the entire wrestling world, including Junior Dos Santos.

