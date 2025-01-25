AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Samoa Joe setback, Real reason Tony Khan is "benching" major stars, Details of a strange ban, Britt Baker update

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor roundup. Today we're going to take a look at news stories involving Britt Baker, Samoa Joe, and more.

The real reason behind Tony Khan pulling a popular AEW star and other major stars from TV has been revealed. Rumor killer on reportedly specific All Elite Wrestling mandate for WrestleMania weekend has also emerged. So, without any further ado let's dive into all of these stories:

#5. Tony Khan announces Samoa Joe's in-ring return on new date

Samoa Joe recently made his return to All Elite Wrestling after a hiatus and is now set to step back in the ring. Now, the former AEW World Champion is back for good and looking to wreck his competition.

The Samoan Submission Machine was originally scheduled to take on Nick Wayne on an episode of Dynamite. However, the match has now been rescheduled following winter weather travel issues.

Now, Tony Khan has announced Samoa Joe's return match after 199 days against Nick Wayne on tomorrow's Collision: Homecoming as the company returns to the Daily Place.

#4. Reported real reason behind Tony Khan benching stars from appearing on AEW TV

Tony Khan has been making sure the show goes his way, following reports that he recently rejected Ricky Starks' release request. Now, a new report has provided his reason for benching Starks and other stars.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was revealed that Tony Khan preferably uses the stars who are behind his creative direction, except for some top-tier talents::

Tony Khan more and more if someone doesn’t want to do his creative, unless they are his top tier guys, he just stops using them with the idea there are tons of other people who are cooperative that want TV time. Plus, with Starks, once he was convinced Starks was leaving, he wasn’t going to book him going forward because that’s just how he does things."

#3. Rumor Killer on All Elite Wrestling's strange ban for WrestleMania weekend

Many young stars in professional wrestling love to celebrate WrestleMania weekend by competing in various promotions during that week in front of a global audience. However, a recent report came out from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that alleged the promotion barring its young talent under a deal to compete in the weekend taking away their time in the spotlight.

However, a rumor killer would emerge soon after from Bodyslam disputing these claims of this strange ban from AEW. Sources within the promotion would shoot down this report as untrue. However, it was noted that talent that was previously booked to compete on the weekend has been pulled.

It was further highlighted by the sources in the report that there is no mandate or policy specific to WrestleMania weekend at all.

#2. Update on Britt Baker's AEW contract status

Many reports have come out regarding Britt Baker that have surrounded her in controversy. Now, a new update has come out that revealed the number of years that are left on her contract.

Many fans have speculated if the former AEW World Champion is done with Tony Khan's promotion following reports of her being disliked by the locker room and alleged backstage incidents. Now, a report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful revealed that the exact time left on her contract was a year and a half, without accounting for injury time that could be added.

#1. Updated AEW Grand Slam match card

Two matches have been confirmed to take place at the AEW Grand Slam Pay-Per-View scheduled to take place in Brisbane, Australia on January 15.

-Mariah May vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher

It's safe to see that the All Elite fans are excited for the upcoming edition of Grand Slam

