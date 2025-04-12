AEW News & Rumor Roundup: The Rock's Forbidden Door tease? Major star allowed for WrestleMania, Concerns about Britt Baker

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Today, we're going to take a look at news stories involving The Rock, Britt Baker, and more.

The Rock made a huge Forbidden Door tease for the fans. A major star under contract with AEW has been allowed to appear in WWE. Disappointing news has emerged on Britt Baker's future. So, without any further ado, let's dive into all of these stories.

#5. The Rock makes a huge Forbidden Door tease with NJPW shirt

The Rock knows a thing or two about getting the fans talking. Dwayne Johnson is quite active on social media and is always sharing updates about his life, professional and personal. However, he also knows how to have some fun.

He usually does this when he starts getting into his WWE character and progressing storylines forward or teasing new things to come. He got fans' attention with one of his recent videos of himself. The video saw him looking at a Rubik's cube.

However, in the video, he was wearing a particular shirt from New Japan-Pro Wrestling. While we're not sure if The Rock is tuning into NJPW regularly as a fan or teasing new things to come, he certainly got fans to note it.

#4. Legend under AEW contract allowed to appear in WWE

Ric Flair signed a deal with AEW in 2023 and brought his charm to the promotion. However, it seems that for one reason or another, the deal fell apart between them, and he hasn't appeared for Tony Khan's company since last year.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that the deal between Ric Flair and All Elite Wrestling isn't restrictive. This means that The Nature Boy can appear in WWE if he wants to. This news was broken after Flair had recently stated that he wouldn't make it to WrestleMania 41 due to his deal with AEW.

#3. Disappointing news on Britt Baker's future in All Elite Wrestling

Britt Baker has been a pillar of the women's wrestling division in AEW, being signed as one of the earliest talents in 2019. She had been inactive from competition as of late due to health concerns and injuries.

Her last appearance took place on the November 13 episode of Dynamite last year, where she faced Penelope Ford. Following the match, Serena Deeb came out to stare her down, teasing a feud between them.

However, things have gone silent since then, and Britt Baker hasn't been seen on TV. A report from Fightful Select stated there wasn't an injury or any plans to bring the former AEW Women's World Champion back. It was noted that her contract isn't close to expiring, and there's no word on her asking for her release.

#2. Shelton Benjamin teases former WWE star joining The Hurt Syndicate

The Hurt Syndicate has been in top form recently in AEW. Ever since joining the promotion last year, the trio of MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley has been on a mission of domination and hurting people.

Benjamin has also been displaying his skills in the ring and recently revealed he signed a three-year deal. Speaking on Huge Pop, he was asked if the group will be bringing in former Hurt Business member Cedric Alexander to join their ranks in All Elite Wrestling.

The current AEW World Tag Team Champion would hint at it by stating, "If I were a betting man..." before he cut himself off. It seems to suggest that some plans are in place for another member to join them and it might be Cedric Alexander.

#1. WWE legend despised a AEW Dynasty title match finish

Many fans were treated to the first-ever pay-per-view title match for Megan Bayne as she took on Toni Storm at Dynasty 2025 for the AEW Women's World Championship. The Timeless star would do her best to put away her opponent with her offense, but the Megasus would power out from each attack.

In the end, Toni Storm would retain her World title with a surprise roll-up pin. Many fans applauded both women for their work in the match, but it seems that one WWE veteran wasn't a fan of what happened after the finish.

Bully Ray spoke on Busted Open Radio and suggested that it would've been smarter to have Bayne retaliate against Storm after the match. He stated that since she didn't take any action that it made her look weak.

"I love the match, I liked the finish, I absolutely despise what happened after the finish ... Toni Storm should have gotten that inside small package victory, one, two, three, Megan Bayne should have kicked out at three and a half, got to her feet and murdered Toni Storm ... she should have taken her head off, power-bombed her nine times and then when Luther jumped up on the apron ... beat the s**t out of Luther," Bully said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

He explained that it was fine to have Storm pin Bayne at Dynasty 2025, but he believes that they should've booked the latter to look stronger.

