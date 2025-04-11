Legend under contract with AEW allowed to appear in WWE - Reports

WWE has a stacked card for WrestleMania 41, and many legends are set to make appearances at the show or during the weekend for the promotion. According to a recent report, Ric Flair, who is still under contract with AEW, is allowed to appear at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

In late 2023, Ric Flair inked a deal with AEW and brought his Wooooo! Energy drink to the promotion. However, reports suggested that the deal fell apart between both parties. The Nature Boy hasn't appeared for All Elite Wrestling since last year.

According to a recent report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ric Flair's contract with All Elite Wrestling isn't restrictive, and the veteran can appear in WWE if he wants to. This comes after The Nature Boy said he couldn't appear at WrestleMania 41 due to his contract with All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Ric Flair on John Cena potentially breaking his record at WWE WrestleMania 41

John Cena is seeking his 17th World Championship in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41 against The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. Many believe that The Franchise Player will defeat Rhodes to win his 17th World Title.

In a recent appearance on the Busted Open podcast, 16-time World Champion Ric Flair shared his thoughts on John Cena possibly breaking his record at The Show of Shows. The Nature Boy said he would be happy for John Cena due to the effort he has put into achieving the milestone.

Ad

"I would be extremely happy for John, and I wish I could be there live to get in the ring and shake his hand. I obviously wanted Charlotte to break the record but if John breaks it, man, more power to him. I can’t say enough good about John Cena. He is a phenomenal guy. He has put his life, his soul, everything there is possible, just like I did, into the business for the last 20 years.”

The fans will have to wait and see what Triple H has in store for the main event between John Cena and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Muhammad Hamza Muhammad Hamza is a top contributor to Sportskeeda's AEW news writing team.



Hamza has been watching wrestling passionately since 2009 and loves to write stories about it now. Know More